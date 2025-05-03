Bangladesh advances 16 spots in World Press Freedom Index

Bangladesh has advanced 16 spots in the latest World Press Freedom Index, ranking 149th among 180 countries and territories with a score of 33.71.

The Reporters Without Borders (RSF), a global press freedom campaigner, released the index on Friday, marking the World Press Freedom Day observed on 3 May.

Bangladesh was ranked 165th with a score of 27.64 in 2024. Its position in the index had been steadily declining since 2021, when it stood at 152nd. It dropped 10 places in 2022, one more in 2023, and two more in 2024, falling a total of 13 spots to the 165th position over three years until 2024.