Bangladeshi migrant workers in Malaysia: No end to hardship

Because of such a disaster, the UN and various other NGOs are demanding the Labor Wing of Bangladeshi embassy of Malaysia to be more effective and efficient in giving approval to job demand letters coming from various foreign companies who are giving employment visas to migratory Bangladeshi workers.

Another big issue which has been noted from the reports of UNHR states that the Bangladeshi labour migrating for work to Malaysia are being forced to overstay more than their work permit. This leads to arrests of Bangladeshi migratory workers. They are being detained in jail and some even being deported to Bangladesh.

Another study by UN states that the Bangladeshi migratory workers are being treated like slaves once they are arriving in Malaysia. Their passports are being confiscated by the foreign companies and the worker has no freedom of movement. They are toiling day and night with little to no rest in of Malaysia in exchange of a very low payment and sometimes not getting a single penny for their strenuous effort.