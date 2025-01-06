BNP and Jamaat on divergent paths

It is not just in Gazipur that such incidents have taken place. After 5 August, many Awami League leaders have been adopting all sorts of tactics for survival. They are seeking out friends, relations, old classmates, associates and colleagues in BNP and Jamaat. When in power, they sought BNP and Jamaat men to get them arrested, killed. Now they are seeking them for survival.

The dispute between BNP and Jamaat at the moment is because of the coming election. It is all about the votes. BNP and Jamaat leaders are firing vitriolic arrows at each other. They are trying to trip each other up.

Speaking at a recent gathering, BNP leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said, many have become the heirs of S Alam and his men who had embezzled banks funds during the rule of Sheikh Hasina. They talk big to besmirch BNP. A party is involved in tender manipulations and taking over terminals and such in various areas and localities. The people know very well who slice people's tendons.

Jamaat assistant secretary general Rafiqul Islam Khan protested against Ruhul Kabir Rizvi's statement. He said, "Rizvi's statement is misleading, baseless and politically motivated. Jamaat's politics is against Indian hegemony and fascism. The nation accepts this stance. That is perhaps why Rizvi is smarting."

At another rally in Sylhet, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, referring to Jamaat, said, "I want to asked that Islamic political party what their role was in 1971, which sector did you fight in, under which sector commander did you fight?"

Previously Jamaat's amir Shafiqur Rahman had said, "There are two tried and tested patriotic forces in the country, one is the army and the other is Jamaat-e-Islami."

Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) president ASM Abdur Rab termed this statement of the Jamaat amir as a "cruel irony of history." New Age editor Nurul Kabir, speaking at a talk show, said the Jamaat leader's statement was "historical insolence". He said, today the Jamaat amir is bracketing themselves with the army. Back in 1971 when the Pakistan army was attacking the people of this country, the amir at the time had said the same, that the Pakistan army and Jamaat were the pure patriots.