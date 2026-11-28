Standing in front of her charred single-storey home in Bendarchar village of Kalia, Narail, Rabeya Begum told Prothom Alo, “This building of mine had six rooms; they burned every single one of them.” She added, “I am a woman living all alone. I am still living in fear.” Two days before her house was torched—on the evening of 18 November—patients were trapped inside a private hospital in Gopalganj town when it was attacked and set ablaze, while their relatives stood outside wailing. The hospital is owned by a BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) member of parliament, yet it is ordinary local people who go there for treatment. Two districts, two sides, two different slogans—yet the ashes are the exact same colour.

The toll of the past two weeks bears remembering. Violence erupted from of programmes announced by the Awami League, whose activities are banned in the country, surrounding former prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s declaration of returning to the country—she having been sentenced to death for crimes against humanity.

According to district administration figures, between 10 and 25 November, roughly 100 homes and business establishments, two police stations, vehicles, and government installations were vandalised and torched in Gopalganj, causing damages worth billions of taka. On 18 November, two local leaders of Krishak Dal and JASAS (Jatiyatabadi Samajik Sangskritik Sangstha), Shahin and Sohel, were killed in an attack on a BNP procession in Kalia—two families losing their breadwinners.