Fuel prices, load-shedding and subsidies

The increase in fuel prices is not the only assault on the people. It is said that the government is giving huge subsidy in the power sector and so the price of electricity will have to be increased in order to slash the subsidy. IMF says so too. But neither the government nor IMF is interested in addressing the cause being the subsidy. After all, who is receiving this subsidy? The answer lies in these facts. Even without producing electricity, over the last 11 years (2011-12 to 2021-22), various companies have been paid Tk 900 billion (Tk 90,000 crore) in total by the government in the name of capacity charge. Of this, around Tk 600 billion has gone just to 12 companies alone.

Who is responsible for paying these billions to local and foreign companies instead of ensuring electricity for the people? It is the government that took up such planned despicable deals. The government’s people who have pocketed the commission for such deals have made fat profits and so they must take the liability.

Over the past few days the government has used the excuse of economic crisis to approach the World Bank for a loan of around Tk 90 billion (Tk 9000 crore). It has sought around Tk 90 billion in loans from ADB and around Tk 400 billion from IMF. That means chaining the country in all sorts of conditionalities for loans from the World Bank, ADB and IMF, while paying a handful of power sector businessmen much higher amounts for nothing. That is not all. The total amount of default loans that have been misappropriated by certain quarters and written off, totals over Tk 2 trillion (Tk 2 lakh crore). So where is the shortfall of money in the country? Why should the people bear the brunt of this burden? The people’s only task should have been to catch these looters who have stolen their resources.

During the Fulbari mass uprising, a farmer had declared in no uncertain terms, “Those who do what they want when in power, may call themselves the government, but they are only temporary. They come and go. The people are permanent. We are the real government.” Without the active participation of this real government, we cannot be saved from this steadily deteriorating crisis.

* Anu Muhammad is an economist and professor of economics at Jahangirnagar University and also the editor of ‘Sarbajankatha’.