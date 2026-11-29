Over half of Bangladesh’s public debt is domestic, but the local bond market barely functions as a market. Three flaws explain why.

First is the legacy of National Savings Certificates (NSCs). For decades, the state borrowed through retail tools with high, fixed rates set by officials. Recent rules have slowed new sales, but the old model left lasting damage. It raised borrowing costs and stopped a clear market interest rate from forming.

Second is the captive banking loop. Commercial banks hold most Treasury bills and bonds simply to meet Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR) rules, not to trade or manage risk. Primary Dealers face thin trading and weak price signals. Meanwhile, banks are funding rising state debt while carrying over Tk 6.27 lakh crore in bad loans. Pension funds, insurers, and mutual funds barely participate, leaving the state overly reliant on stressed banks.

Third is split management and a conflicted central bank. Public debt is divided across four bodies: the Finance Division, the Economic Relations Division (ERD), Bangladesh Bank, and the Department of National Savings. In addition, Bangladesh Bank is often pushed to act as the government’s primary debt manager rather than just its execution agent. A central bank’s job is to control inflation and protect the currency, while the government wants to borrow cheaply. Forcing Bangladesh Bank to serve both conflicting goals creates a temptation for short-term, easy-money fixes that distort market rates over the long run.