Opinion
The debt mirage: Why Bangladesh’s debt problem is a market architecture failure
The three-year delay in LDC graduation buys Bangladesh breathing room. Policymakers must use this time to stop treating public debt as an office chore and start building a real market
For years, Bangladesh’s budget debate has rested on a comforting number. Compared with regional peers, our public debt-to-GDP ratio looks safe. The IMF placed total government debt at 41.3 per cent of GDP in FY2024-25, and the World Bank expects it to reach 43 per cent in FY27 and 45.2 per cent by FY28. Both sit well below the IMF’s 55 per cent warning line.
This comfort is false. A government does not pay debt out of GDP; it pays out of tax revenue. Bangladesh collects barely 7 to 8 per cent of its GDP in taxes. At this low level, a 43 per cent debt ratio hurts like a 90 per cent ratio in a country with a strong tax base. Interest payments hit Tk 1.31 lakh crore in FY25 and will likely cross Tk 1.5 lakh crore next year, crowding out health, education, and roads.
The foreign debt picture is also tight. Gross foreign debt nearly tripled in ten years to $113.44 billion by end-2025, nearing $115 billion by mid-2026. Foreign repayments now absorb 15.7 per cent of export earnings. In October, the UN delayed Bangladesh’s Least Developed Country (LDC) graduation by three years to November 2029. This offers welcome relief, but a delay is breathing room, not a cure. Bangladesh does not face an immediate default. It faces a cash-flow squeeze, bunched repayment dates, and a broken debt market.
How the domestic market got broken
Over half of Bangladesh’s public debt is domestic, but the local bond market barely functions as a market. Three flaws explain why.
First is the legacy of National Savings Certificates (NSCs). For decades, the state borrowed through retail tools with high, fixed rates set by officials. Recent rules have slowed new sales, but the old model left lasting damage. It raised borrowing costs and stopped a clear market interest rate from forming.
Second is the captive banking loop. Commercial banks hold most Treasury bills and bonds simply to meet Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR) rules, not to trade or manage risk. Primary Dealers face thin trading and weak price signals. Meanwhile, banks are funding rising state debt while carrying over Tk 6.27 lakh crore in bad loans. Pension funds, insurers, and mutual funds barely participate, leaving the state overly reliant on stressed banks.
Third is split management and a conflicted central bank. Public debt is divided across four bodies: the Finance Division, the Economic Relations Division (ERD), Bangladesh Bank, and the Department of National Savings. In addition, Bangladesh Bank is often pushed to act as the government’s primary debt manager rather than just its execution agent. A central bank’s job is to control inflation and protect the currency, while the government wants to borrow cheaply. Forcing Bangladesh Bank to serve both conflicting goals creates a temptation for short-term, easy-money fixes that distort market rates over the long run.
The four policy dilemmas
These flaws force policymakers into four tough choices. Bypassing them with official orders always backfires.
Fighting inflation vs. paying interest
Raising policy rates is essential to tame inflation. Higher rates, however, immediately push up Treasury yields. This raises the interest bill and widens the budget deficit, which the World Bank expects to reach 4.8 to 4.9 per cent of GDP in FY27 and FY28. Capping bond rates to save on interest only breaks monetary policy and keeps inflation high.
A flexible exchange rate vs. foreign debt costs
Letting the taka trade at its market value helps rebuild reserves and boost exports. A weaker taka, however, instantly raises the local-currency cost of foreign debt, hitting both the budget and state-owned enterprises (SOEs) with unhedged dollar loans. Defending an artificial rate simply drains reserves until a sudden crash occurs.
Local borrowing vs. private business credit
Borrowing more at home avoids currency risk. In a banking system weighed down by bad loans, however, heavy state borrowing drains cash, keeps loan rates high, and starves private companies of credit.
Keeping costs low vs. building a real bond curve
A healthy bond market requires selling short, medium, and long-term bonds at market rates. When officials dislike high rates and force unsold bonds onto the central bank, they cross a bright red line: printing money to cover the budget gap. Short-term interest savings turn straight into fresh cash, fueling inflation and weakening the taka.
The debut sovereign bond: A benchmark, not a budget filler
Against this fragile backdrop, the government is now discussing Bangladesh’s first international dollar bond, targeting $500 million to $1 billion. This step requires strict discipline. The goal must stay clear: this bond should open doors for private companies, not fund routine government spending.
Bangladesh currently has no global benchmark rate. Without a sovereign reference rate, top local companies and banks struggle to price foreign bonds or raise global capital. A debut dollar bond sets this pricing anchor, introduces Bangladesh to global investors, and enforces good habits like open books and a clear Medium-Term Debt Management Strategy (MTDS).
At the same time, global markets are unforgiving. Bangladesh holds below-investment-grade ratings (Moody’s B2, and S&P and Fitch B+ with negative outlooks). ADB consultants estimate a debut bond could cost around 8.5 per cent a year, far above the 2 to 5 per cent cost of multilateral loans. Unlike development loans paid back in steps, commercial bonds require one huge lump-sum payment at maturity. A rushed sale at a high rate would also set an expensive floor for every local company borrowing abroad later.
The lesson from Sri Lanka’s 2022 default is clear. Commercial sovereign bonds must never become a habit for plugging budget gaps or replacing cheap development loans. A debut bond makes sense strictly as a one-off, well-prepared benchmark to help the private sector reach global markets.
Fixing the architecture
Fixing Bangladesh’s debt system requires no complex financial tricks, only the basic market tools used by strong emerging economies.
First, bring debt management under one roof in an independent Debt Management Office (DMO). Local bonds, foreign loans, and state guarantees belong in one dedicated office, not inside the central bank. This office should publish a legally backed MTDS with firm limits on refinancing and currency risks. Separating debt management from monetary policy frees Bangladesh Bank to return to its proper role as a neutral execution agent.
Second, permanently end central bank funding of the budget. Legal limits on Ways and Means Advances (WMA) must be strictly followed, and forcing unsold bonds onto Bangladesh Bank must stop. Letting the market set rates may raise near-term costs, but open pricing lowers risk premiums over time and restores trust.
Third, build secondary-market tools and bring in new buyers. NSC rates must be tied directly to market Treasury yields with a small, clear gap. Regulators should also build an active repo market and allow interest rate hedging tools like Interest Rate Swaps (IRS) and Forward Rate Agreements (FRA). Without hedging tools, insurers and provident funds cannot safely hold 10- or 20-year bonds. Giving them tools to manage risk will bring long-term local savings into the market and relieve commercial banks.
Fourth, replace costly foreign loans and expose hidden debt. Bangladesh must use the extended LDC transition to swap maturing, short-term bilateral credits for long-term cheap loans and climate finance. Officials must also run an open audit of SOE debt, state guarantees, and unpaid power-sector capacity charges. Off-budget debts do not disappear; they simply return as sudden budget shocks.
Debt reform needs tax reform
No debt plan, and certainly no debut dollar bond, can replace tax reform. Fixing low tax collection does not mean squeezing honest taxpayers harder. When tax collection is very low and evasion is widespread, high rates only reward cheating. Lowering tax and tariff rates is a proven way to destroy the economics of tax evasion. When rates are reasonable and simple, paying taxes becomes cheaper and safer than hiding income or paying bribes.
Cutting tax and tariff rates may reduce revenue in the short run. Over the long run, however, lower rates expand the tax base, create new economic activity, and stabilize prices by lowering import and production costs. Pairing lower rates with automated VAT and income tax collection, fewer unfair tax breaks, and a wider tax net also fits the broader IMF goal of building a stronger, wider revenue base.
A strong debt market buys the time needed to manage this short-term revenue dip and let tax reforms work. Holding down interest rates by official order never removes risk; it only hides the risk until the bill arrives at a higher price. Bangladesh should use this three-year window to stop fighting the bond market and start building one ready to fund its future.
* Sajed ul Islam is a senior banking executive and financial markets specialist with three decades of global institutional experience across treasury, capital markets, and corporate governance.