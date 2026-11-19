Today, Bangladesh's financial system still relies on commercial banks for roughly 80 per cent of all debt financing. Corporate bonds make up less than one-tenth of one per cent of gross domestic product, and secondary trading in corporate debt is almost non-existent. Even in government securities, where trading on Bangladesh Bank's electronic platform has grown, the market still lacks a continuous, reliable benchmark for long-term interest rates.

This gap creates serious problems for both borrowers and lenders. Suppose a mid-sized Bangladeshi manufacturer wants to build a factory that will take seven to ten years to pay off. The company cannot easily raise money by selling a ten-year fixed-rate bond to broad public investors. Large non-bank institutions, such as insurance companies and pension funds, refuse to buy long-term bonds that they cannot easily sell before maturity. As a result, the manufacturer must rely on bank financing whose interest rates change every six to twelve months. This leaves long-term business investments exposed to sudden interest rate hikes.

At the same time, commercial banks face a dangerous mismatch. Around 70 per cent of bank deposits mature within a single year, yet banks use these short-term funds to finance multi-year factory and infrastructure projects. Because banks cannot easily sell these loans or package them into tradable securities, they must hold every loan until it is paid off. When interest rates rise or the economy slows down, bank profit margins shrink rapidly. Worse, banks remain stuck with bad loans because there is no secondary market where distressed debt can be sold at a discount to specialized buyers.