Demystifying AI finance: The supply chain, capital flows, and global rivalry

Every single day, news headlines report artificial intelligence writing code, discovering medicines, and analysing massive data sets. Alongside these breakthroughs come staggering figures. Tech giants pledge hundreds of billions of dollars, startup valuations soar, and massive server warehouses expand globally.

Yet, looking at this modern tech boom feels like staring into a dense maze. People hear terms like AI race, data centers, and chip shortages, but connections remain blurry. Who actually pays whom? Where does the immense money required to build this digital world originate? How did a handful of specialised companies become gatekeepers of technological futures?