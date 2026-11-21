The language of the verdict will also serve as a significant affirmation of the Rohingya’s rights as citizens of Myanmar. It has further strengthened their demand to return to their homeland. Moreover, the global attention and sympathy generated by the ruling could lead to increased aid and assistance for refugee camps. It may also reduce efforts to deport Rohingya refugees who have sought shelter in various countries around the world. On the contrary, countries may become more willing to offer them refuge.

The ICJ verdict has also strengthened Bangladesh’s position on the Rohingya issue. The ruling provides strong justification for Bangladesh’s decision to shelter a community facing genocide. It could also lead to increased international assistance for their upkeep in the future, which would come as a relief to Bangladesh.

More importantly, the verdict has undoubtedly strengthened Bangladesh’s bargaining position in negotiations with Myanmar over the repatriation of the Rohingya. Another reality that has emerged in the aftermath of the ruling is that Bangladesh cannot, under any circumstances, forcibly send the Rohingya back to Rakhine state. The government in Dhaka, of course, has never wanted to do so.