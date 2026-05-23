Who is ahead in the India–Pakistan ‘cold war’ over Bangladesh?

After the July mass uprising, many of the institutional frameworks underpinning India–Bangladesh relations, including agreements related to the training of civil servants, collapsed. It can be said that during the Yunus government, relations with India deteriorated in almost every sector except import trade. Problems emerged regarding visas, tourism, diplomacy, land corridors, and even cricket ties.

Following the July mass uprising, Bangladesh’s Gen-Z generation became sharply anti-India. In this context, Pakistan has, from the very beginning of the Yunus government, tried to build a new framework for relations with Bangladesh.

Professor Yunus was also seen as a willing partner of Pakistan, having met the Pakistani prime minister several times. Pakistan also found supportive attitudes among Bangladesh’s political parties. Jamaat-e-Islami and the NCP are strongly pro-Pakistan, and even BNP cannot really be described as anti-Pakistan. In fact, in Bangladesh’s 55-year history, the period of the interim government has been the most favorable environment for Pakistan to improve relations with Bangladesh.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar visited Bangladesh during the Yunus government. He personally met leaders of BNP, Jamaat, and NCP at their homes. Pakistan’s commerce minister also accompanied him. Trade agreements were signed, along with various friendship agreements. However, it cannot be denied that while the ministers’ visit was warm and cordial, the agreements themselves were not equally productive. The reason is that Pakistan’s economic structure is not well suited to sustaining large-scale import-export trade.