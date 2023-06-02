Not many initiatives to curb inflation rate

Bangladesh Bank has sold $7 billion in the last fiscal and $13 billion in the ongoing fiscal. If the calculation are accurate, the usable sum of dollars could be $20 billion, which is much less than the amount IMF (International Monetary Fund) put forth as a loan condition. The current economic situation does not even hint at the normal increase in forex reserve. In such a context, expansionary budget cannot be propitious.

Whether or not the budget would put pressure on inflation rates and reserves depends on the source to be used for financing the deficit. A large amount of the deficit was financed by printing money by Bangladesh Bank.

If this trend continues in the next fiscal, that would be extremely dangerous for the inflation rate. The pressure on the inflation rate would be less if the government borrows the money from commercial banks. Currently, the interest rate for short-term treasury bill is also about 8 per cent. Banks would like the measure since this is a safe investment. The demand for investment is low now due to the dollar crunch but it is as if the demand is not there at all.