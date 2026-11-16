Is Awami League’s current politics self-destructive, or an attempt to seek an opportunity?

After spending fifteen and a half years in power, do Awami League leaders and activists still consider running the country their rightful role? Are they hoping to return by relying on their old connections with the administration, police, business community, and influential figures? Is there a calculation that creating instability could open up opportunities for bargaining?

Indonesia’s President Suharto stepped down in 1998 following mass protests, after ruling the country for 31 years. However, his Golkar Party remained in the country, maintained its organisational structure, and subsequently participated in elections. In Bangladesh, even after the assassination of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1975 and, later, the killing of the four national leaders, other Awami League leaders, including Zohra Tajuddin, remained in the country and tried to rebuild the party.

Is the situation after 5 August 2024, similar to either of these two earlier episodes? Many Awami League leaders and activists, from the central leadership to the grassroots, including Sheikh Hasina herself, have left the country or gone into hiding.

Does the Awami League believe that if an opportunity arises to re-enter the political arena, it will be able to demonstrate its strength on the streets? But given its past record of repression, arrests, and obstructing elections against opposition parties while in power, would the BNP, Jamaat, and other political parties be willing to give it that opportunity?