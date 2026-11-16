Gopalganj unrest: Govt warns of tough action if Awami League creates disorder

The government has withdrawn the deputy commissioner (DC) and superintendent of police (SP) of Gopalganj following a procession there by Awami League, whose activities are banned, with its activists carrying oars, sticks and locally made weapons.

Meanwhile, six platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel have been deployed, and the number of police officers has also been increased.

Reliable government sources said the authorities were monitoring the situation while strengthening security. Two high-level meetings have also been held over the past two days. The government intends to remain patient. However, it will take tough action if the law and order situation deteriorates and the Awami League creates disorder.

Government policymakers believe the Awami League is not particularly active elsewhere in the country. Its protests are confined to Gopalganj. They believe the party is trying to provoke the government into taking tough measures through such activities, but the government will not fall into that trap.