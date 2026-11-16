High-level meeting
Gopalganj unrest: Govt warns of tough action if Awami League creates disorder
The government has withdrawn the deputy commissioner (DC) and superintendent of police (SP) of Gopalganj following a procession there by Awami League, whose activities are banned, with its activists carrying oars, sticks and locally made weapons.
Meanwhile, six platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel have been deployed, and the number of police officers has also been increased.
Reliable government sources said the authorities were monitoring the situation while strengthening security. Two high-level meetings have also been held over the past two days. The government intends to remain patient. However, it will take tough action if the law and order situation deteriorates and the Awami League creates disorder.
Government policymakers believe the Awami League is not particularly active elsewhere in the country. Its protests are confined to Gopalganj. They believe the party is trying to provoke the government into taking tough measures through such activities, but the government will not fall into that trap.
When asked about the matter, Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed told Prothom Alo Sunday night that Awami League was trying to organise rallies centred on Gopalganj through various programmes.
Law enforcement agencies were handling the situation patiently. If the party crossed the line, the law enforcement agencies would take appropriate action in accordance with the law, the home minister said.
Sources at the Ministry of Home Affairs said the government had intelligence indicating that Awami League leaders and activists had travelled to Gopalganj from various districts across the country over the past few days. They were also being incited from abroad. There were fears of attacks on government installations as well.
However, if the government resorted to the use of force, there was a risk of loss of life. In that event, the Awami League would have an opportunity to portray itself as a victim. The government does not want to give the party that opportunity. However, it will not hesitate to take tough action if attempts are made to create disorder.
A senior government official, speaking to Prothom Alo Sunday night on condition of anonymity, said two high-level meetings on law and order had been held over the past two days. The situation had been reviewed and various issues were discussed at the meetings.
The official said the meetings also discussed the incompetence and lack of cooperation shown by some officials in the administration and police in managing the situation. The government would take a tougher stance on this, the official added.
Awami League, which remained in power for 15 and a half years through one-sided and controversial elections, was ousted in the July mass uprising on 5 August 2024. Then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled to India, where she sought refuge.
From India, Sheikh Hasina has been saying that she will return to Bangladesh in December. The government has said it will take action in accordance with the law if Sheikh Hasina, who has been sentenced to death for crimes against humanity, returns to the country.
With December approaching, the Awami League and the banned organisation Chhatra League have been announcing various programmes online.
Meanwhile, incidents of sabotage, including sporadic covert crude bomb explosions and vehicles being set on fire, have taken place in Dhaka and various other parts of the country. Many leaders and activists of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations have expressed support for these activities online. Some have even claimed responsibility for them.
Against this backdrop, on 13 November, the Awami League announced a five-day programme on its Facebook page ahead of the first anniversary of Sheikh Hasina’s death sentence for crimes against humanity, which falls on 17 November. The party has also called a ‘lockdown’ for 19 November.
Meanwhile, Awami League leaders and activists have been staging processions and blocking roads in Gopalganj for several days. On Sunday, they were seen holding processions and rallies carrying locally made weapons, including oars, sticks and machetes.
During the procession, an armoured personnel carrier (APC) belonging to the police and a police box were vandalised. Party activists also vandalised the plaques bearing the names of the July Memorial and Hadi Chattar.
Earlier, on 17 July 2025, local Awami League leaders and activists attacked a rally organised by the National Citizen Party (NCP) in Gopalganj. Four people were killed at the time in clashes and gunfire involving law enforcement agencies.
DC and SP withdrawn
Following a procession by Awami League leaders and activists in Gopalganj, reports had been circulating since Sunday afternoon that the district’s deputy commissioner (DC) and superintendent of police (SP) would be removed. They were transferred later in the afternoon, and a circular was issued.
Gopalganj DC Md Arif-Uz-Zaman has been withdrawn and attached to the Ministry of Public Administration. The government has appointed Habiganj DC GM Sarfaraz as the new deputy commissioner of Gopalganj.
Gopalganj SP Md Habibullah has been transferred to Feni as its SP. The current SP of Feni, Pratyush Kumar Majumdar, has been appointed as the new SP of Gopalganj.
Six platoons of BGB deployed
Three platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) were deployed in Gopalganj Sunday. Another three platoons had been deployed earlier, on 10 November.
In a statement on Sunday, the BGB said that, under the Ministry of Home Affairs’ directives, it regularly performs duties under the ‘In Aid to Civil Power’ arrangement to maintain internal law and order as well as to ensure public safety across the country. As part of this ongoing responsibility, six platoons of BGB have been deployed in Gopalganj.
Meanwhile, six platoons of BGB have been deployed in Gopalganj to maintain law and order, ensure public safety and deal with any untoward situation. Members of other law enforcement agencies, including the police, Armed Police Battalion (APBn) and Ansar, are also on the ground.
At around 4:00 pm on Sunday, BGB Jessore Region Commander Brigadier General Mahmud Hasan briefed journalists at the Gopalganj Circuit House. He said BGB personnel would perform duties at key locations in accordance with the district magistrate’s instructions.
In coordination with other forces, they would work to monitor overall security, ensure public safety and maintain law and order. No acts of sabotage that could cause harm to the lives and property of general people or damage government property would be tolerated, added the BGB official.