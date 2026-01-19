We must ensure not only a fair election but also restore economic discipline

The national election scheduled for 12 February is extremely important for Bangladesh from both political and economic perspectives. This is because elections have not been able to serve as a genuine means of expressing the people's will for a long time.

The lack of participation from opposition parties, allegations of vote rigging, and the mere formality of holding elections have weakened democratic institutions and strengthened authoritarian governance.

An entire generation has been denied the opportunity to exercise their right to vote, leading to decreased public interest in politics, weakened accountability, and diminished trust in state institutions. This election presents a historic opportunity to move away from that situation.

However, simply ensuring a fair election will not solve all problems. The upcoming government will inherit a weak and pressured economy, where years of policy neglect, institutional weaknesses, and poor economic management have disrupted order.