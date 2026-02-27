The end of 'mob culture' must not remain mere rhetoric

After a new government comes to power, changes in various positions and the appointment of new individuals are not unusual. A political government has specific goals, programs, and a manifesto. To implement that manifesto, the government appoints people it considers ‘suitable.’ There may be differing opinions about whether a person is suitable or not, but no one questions the fact of change itself.

The BNP came to power in the 13th parliamentary election with an overwhelming public mandate (209 seats). The party’s written document of commitment to the people is its election manifesto.

For the purpose of this analysis, one pledge from the BNP’s election manifesto may be highlighted. That is the commitment to “establish the rule of law at all levels.” The manifesto states: “The BNP is firmly committed to establishing the rule of law. At the same time, the BNP believes in humane values and human dignity.”

That is the party’s written commitment in its manifesto. Now let us recall what the party’s chairman and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman said in his first address to the nation on 19 February. He said, “Not party or political influence, nor coercion; the rule of law will be the final word in governing the state.”

On 18 February, on his first working day at the Secretariat, Home Minister and one of the BNP’s policymakers Salahuddin Ahmed said, “Mob culture is over.”