Has the ruling party become afraid?

Earlier, whenever there were any problems, we have seen them saying that the "infiltrators" have trespassed into the party and they were doing all this. This was therefore an acknowledgement that these were bad actions and that’s why they do not want to take the responsibility.
This time the BNP has been holding rallies, announced in advanced so that people from near and far could join. We know people in the 1950’s and 60’s waited for hours in rain or scorching sun, carrying puffed rice (moori) and flattened rice (cheera) and gur (jaggery), to join the rallies of Sher-e-Bangla or Maulana Bhasani. This is not required now as there are roads and public transport facilities. As a result people need just a few hours’ preparation to join the rallies. But we have seen something different in Mymensingh and Khulna. Public transport went on strike without any notice before to thwart people coming from far to join the BNP rally. Every time it was seen that the strike was called for two days. Buses started operating as soon as the rally ended.
But the people had found out ways to join the rallies. They took to motorcycles, fuel and battery-run auto-rickshaws and boats. Maybe some more people would have joined the rallies if the buses were running. It is no mystery as to why so many people came from far braving such pains. Since the rallies are anti-government, that is, anti-Awami League, we can assume that the people want a change.
As of now it was said that only BNP men have been holding rallies. “Where are the people?” The “people” were seen in the recent rallies. There is a saying – people wage the movement and the political parties lead them. No movement can be waged if people are not involved with it. BNP wants a “regime change”. If the people also want that, they will join the party’s movement. The question is how far will the people go?
People could take part in political programmes of parties without any fear if there was no hindrance and attacks on them from the opposing party cadres and police. That was seen in the last three rallies of BNP. Surely it was because of the ruling party’s decision that police and party cadres did not take resort to attacks like they did in Narayanganj and Munshiganj.
Have they taken the decision on their own or because of any pressure? What’s the reason behind the ruling party’s turning nonviolent so suddenly? People assume many reasons. Pressure from foreign countries and taking loan from IMF etc. are some of them. The cabinet members often say that foreigners, especially the western diplomats, interfere into our affairs. This has to be stopped, they also say. This suggests the diplomats are becoming active.
Meanwhile, is it not akin to interference when the foreign minister in Chattogram told the “Hindus”, to assure them, that he had requested India to solve the problems? Through this he has invited foreign pressure and at the same time insulted the Hindu community people. Through this he also has clarified that it is the government of India who is responsible for looking after the Hindus.
It cannot be denied that the religious minority communities stay relatively comfortable during the tenure of Awami League government. This is not so much because of the love of Awami League, rather the policy and actions of BNP more. The incidents of 2001 cannot be forgotten. What happened with Purnima Rani Shil has raised a big question on the politics of BNP. Surely they would not want the repetition of such an incident.
The Awami League leaders have started talking about the BNP rally. AL general secretary Obaidul Quader on Saturday said, “BNP wants bodies to fall and so are instigating trouble.” Earlier, people were killed in Bhola and Munshiganj. Through this speech he meant more people could be killed and BNP will be responsible. On the next day he said, “Everything will be settled on the streets. The game will be in December.”
Whenever we hear about settling scores on the streets, we become apprehensive. If two big political parties take to the streets with sticks, life will come to a standstill. Transport movement will be heavily affected; people will not leave their homes out of fear, business will be stopped. This chase and counter chase between the two political parties will close roads as well. On the next day, the newspapers will run reports about the battle on the streets and the number of deaths and injured. There would be mass arrests following this. Police will file cases against a few named and another 500 "unnamed" people including the expatriates and dead people. Making arrests of these “other” people will open opportunities of business. But we can say for sure that no leader will die in the process.
BNP are evidently revitalised because of their recent “success”. We are hearing they would enforce a strike very soon. People do not like strikes. Those who get salaries and allowances regularly, and live on house rent or collect toll from the people, would not face many problems. But this will will wipe the smile of the faces of people for which these leaders have been striving hard as they will have no income because of the strike. But probably BNP will not have work hard to make the strike a success. If, as per the announcement, the ruling party at the safety of police cordon take to streets to “face” them, the strike will be a success automatically.
BNP will hold a rally in Rangpur on 29 October. A big rally will be there as well if the government continues with its policy of “allowing” the BNP with its political programmes. And, that cannot be stopped even by stopping buses. Now we will have to wait and see just to see what strategy the ruling party adopts.
Attacking or asking goons to attack political oppositions is nothing new in this country. Once Muslim League did this against the Awami League. When the Awami League was in power, they attacked the NAP’s founding conference at Rupmahal Cinema Hall in Dhaka in 1957. After independence, Rakkhi Bahini occupied the Paltan Maidan to foil a rally JSD called in 1974. Once JSD’s Ganobahini planned to plant bombs in containers of milk powder at Suhrawardy Udyan to foil a rally of Awami League but the plan was finally scrapped. Snakes were released at a rally of Democratic League at Baitul Mukarram Chattar in 1980. Following the rally at Paltan during the tenure of General Ershad, many leaders of opposition coalition were blindfolded and taken to the cantonment.
When BNP came to power in 1991, they did not allow Jatiya Party to hold any rally. Instead, the Jatiya Party men were beaten indiscriminately and dispersed. BNP took to their old path when they formed government in 2001. Once it was heard that around 1 million people from Manikganj would come to Dhaka to hold a protest rally. Proshika’s executive director Kazi Faruq was arrested on allegation of conspiracy. Communications with Manikganj was snapped, stopping bus and truck movement.
Why are the ruling parties like this? They behave this way as they are always in fear of losing power. Out of this fear, their speeches and behaviour becomes abnormal. Such is being seen now as well.
* Mohiuddin Ahmad is a researcher and writer
** The op-ed, originally published in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo, has been rewritten in English by Shameem Reza