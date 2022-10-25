Has the ruling party become afraid?

People could take part in political programmes of parties without any fear if there was no hindrance and attacks on them from the opposing party cadres and police. That was seen in the last three rallies of BNP. Surely it was because of the ruling party’s decision that police and party cadres did not take resort to attacks like they did in Narayanganj and Munshiganj.

Have they taken the decision on their own or because of any pressure? What’s the reason behind the ruling party’s turning nonviolent so suddenly? People assume many reasons. Pressure from foreign countries and taking loan from IMF etc. are some of them. The cabinet members often say that foreigners, especially the western diplomats, interfere into our affairs. This has to be stopped, they also say. This suggests the diplomats are becoming active.

Meanwhile, is it not akin to interference when the foreign minister in Chattogram told the “Hindus”, to assure them, that he had requested India to solve the problems? Through this he has invited foreign pressure and at the same time insulted the Hindu community people. Through this he also has clarified that it is the government of India who is responsible for looking after the Hindus.

It cannot be denied that the religious minority communities stay relatively comfortable during the tenure of Awami League government. This is not so much because of the love of Awami League, rather the policy and actions of BNP more. The incidents of 2001 cannot be forgotten. What happened with Purnima Rani Shil has raised a big question on the politics of BNP. Surely they would not want the repetition of such an incident.