Bangladesh Bank: Did he deserve such a humiliating removal?

Within days of the interim government assuming office, Ahsan H Mansur took charge as governor of Bangladesh Bank. A former senior official of the IMF (International Monetary Fund), his appointment was widely welcomed across the spectrum. At the time, the economy stood perilously close to the edge of a precipice. The financial sector, in particular, was nearing a meltdown.

Foreign exchange reserves, which had peaked at US$48 billion in August 2023, had plummeted, amid extensive alleged plunder, to a dangerous low of $20 billion by 5 August 2024. The exchange rate had depreciated sharply from Tk 87 per US dollar in 2022 to Tk 125 by that same date in 2024. Of the country’s 61 banks, 11 were on the brink of insolvency.

Even Islami Bank Bangladesh, the largest private commercial bank in the country, was among those teetering. Ownership of seven banks, including Islami Bank, had been transferred to the controversial Chattogram-based businessman S Alam, who was later accused by a government-formed white paper committee of siphoning off nearly Tk 2 trillion (200,000 crore) and laundering the funds abroad.