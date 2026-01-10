South Asia: SAARC’s revival should be a diplomatic priority

A major reason behind South Asia’s insecurity, economic uncertainty and political mistrust is the paralysis of SAARC (South Asian Association of Regional Cooperation). This paralysis did not emerge overnight. Over many years, a toxic tree of mutual suspicion, unequal conduct, and political and psychological distance has taken root. Normal bilateral diplomatic engagement is no longer sufficient to bridge this gap, because bilateral relations are mired in the politics of emotion, ego and the arrogance of power.

The February election thus represents a historic opportunity for politicians to redefine the country’s diplomatic outlook. The first and foremost foreign policy agenda of the newly elected government should be to initiate the revival and effective activation of the SAARC.

2.

Why does SAARC need to be reactivated? Unilateral and bloody US intervention in countries such as Venezuela has demonstrated that when regional unity is weak, no country’s sovereignty is truly secure. The failure of the Arab League in the Middle East, or the consequences of the lack of regional cohesion in parts of Africa, tell the same story. By contrast, the European Union, ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations), and Latin America’s Mercosur bloc have shown that regional cooperation is not merely an economic arrangement, but a fundamental pillar of political security as well.