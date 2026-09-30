The criminal court that answers to no one

The International Crimes Tribunal is now in its third incarnation. It was created in 1973 for Pakistani officers who were never tried, revived in 2010 for Bangladeshis accused of collaborating in 1971, and is now being used to prosecute those accused of crimes against humanity during the Awami League''s rule from 2009 to 2024: the killings of protesters in July and August 2024, and extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances over the previous 15 years. The defendants have changed. Their constitutional position has not.

There is now, absolutely, no legal or moral justification for the rights of the accused at the ICT to be constrained by Article 47(3) and 47. The defendants are Bangladeshi citizens, and are accused of the most serious offences known to law, in trials where a death sentence is a real possibility, and not accused of any offence relating to the 1971 war which had provided some kind of ‘moral’ shield over the amendments. Yet the accused are denied rights that every other citizen facing criminal charges takes for granted: the right to the protection of the law, and the right to a fair trial.

Particularly damaging is the bar on the accused to challenge decisions made by the International Crimes Tribunal in the Supreme Court – including unlawful rejections of bail, flawed decisions to take cognisance of charges, and charges framed without a proper legal basis.

The result is a court that answers to no one. Investigators, prosecutors and judges all know that nothing they do before conviction can be reviewed by another court. By the time an appeal against conviction is possible, the accused may have spent years in custody, and the damage done by earlier errors can no longer be undone.