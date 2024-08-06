On this morning reddened in blood

The sun that has risen this morning is a new sun. It is a sun reddened with the blood of over 400 students. This blood red sun rises with fresh opportunities.

Over the past few days the country literally was pitched into a valley of death. When the students launched into a movement on 1 July demanding an end to discriminatory quota in government jobs, it was a totally non-violent movement. But first due to Sheikh Hasina's arrogant words and stubbornness, and then due to the violent attack on the innocent students by her party and the state forces, the situation erupted into a burning inferno. On 16 July when Abu Sayeed, a student of Begum Rokeya University, was martyred, it filled the hearts around the nation with pain and anguish. Sheikh Hasina on one hand spoke about dialogue, but continued the cruel assault on the students and the people. Up until yesterday, even the most conservative assessment puts the number of deaths at over 400. Around 12000 have been imprisoned. Around 800 cases have been filed, most of which are cases en masse.