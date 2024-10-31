Opinion
How will the interim govt navigate through challenges?
Speaking to the Massachusetts Anti-Slavery Society in 1852, American abolitionist Wendell Phillips had said “Eternal vigilance is the price of liberty." This slogan has become relevant after Bangladesh has been liberated from the clutch of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina amid the student-people's uprising on 5 August 2024. She has fled to India and has been staying there since then. Although the people have breathed a sigh of relief for a time being, the establishment of peace and tranquility is still a far cry. The interim government led by Nobel Laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus was formed on 8 August, which has instilled high expectation among the people from walks of life. Now the question has emerged how that expectation will be fulfilled in the face of multiple challenges.
What are the challenges: law and order, economic crisis, price hike of essentials, administration, geo-politics and more. The law and order situation is the most important matter. After the fall of Hasina government, the law and order situation deteriorated immensely. Although the situation has improved a bit, it is still a cause for concern. In the name of raising various demands, people from various sections and professions are taking to the streets and issuing ultimatums to meet their demands. Even the students, who played the glorious role in unseating Sheikh Hasina from power, are also taking to the streets with various demands whether those are logical or not that is immaterial. They are forcing the interim government to meet their demand at any cost. For example, the HSC students compelled the government to cancel a number of examinations which was halted due to the student-led mass uprising. Following the decision, people from walks of life castigated the government for giving in to the illogical demand.
Even the students, who played the glorious role in unseating Sheikh Hasina from power, are also taking to the streets with various demands whether those are logical or not that is immaterial. They are forcing the interim government to meet their demand at any cost.
Although people could not take to the streets for their genuine demands during the Hasina-led government plagued with corruption, money laundering, price hike of essentials and more, now various section of people including garment workers, students and jobs aspirants have been registering protests seeking even for their illogical demands. Anyone can easily understand why such things are happening. During the past 15 and half years rule of Sheikh Hasina, the banking sector was completely destroyed. In an interview with a British daily Financial Times, Bangladesh Bank governor said tycoons close to Sheikh Hasina siphoned off $17b, S Alam alone laundered $10b. Moreover, with foreign and domestic loans, big projects have implemented without proper feasibility study, either to please the foreign masters or to benefit some people close to Sheikh Hasina. A glaring example of such a project is Karnaphuli Tunnel. Daily cost of this project is Tk 3.7 million while the income is only Tk 1 million.
Although most of the people supported the interim government and they want a remedy from misrule, corruption and money laundering, those who are the beneficiaries of the Sheikh Hasina government won't allow the interim government to smoothly run the country and arrange an election for transition to democratic government. The tycoons close to Sheikh Hasina embezzled so much money that they would spend in destabilising the interim government as well as the country. Those are conspiring to worsen the law and order situation. As part of their scheme, criminal activities including killing, robbery and garment unrest in the name of various demands are being taken place at various parts of the country.
Under such a circumstance, the government has to activate the intelligence agencies so that they unearth any conspiracy beforehand. In any case of negligence on their part, the officials concerned must not go unpunished. The police also have to remain alert to rein in killing, robbery and unrest in the garment sector. The common allegations that police take bribes should also be addressed with utmost sincerity.
Under such a circumstance, the government has to activate the intelligence agencies so that they unearth any conspiracy beforehand. In any case of negligence on their part, the officials concerned must not go unpunished. The police also have to remain alert to rein in killing, robbery and unrest in the garment sector. The common allegations that police take bribes should also be addressed with utmost sincerity. Activities including motivation, incentives must be introduced so that law enforcers become proactive considering the crucial time for the people as well as the country. Now we all need to keep in mind that eternal vigilance is the price of liberty.
*Rabiul Islam is a journalist at Prothom Alo. He can be reached at [email protected]