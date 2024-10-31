How will the interim govt navigate through challenges?

Speaking to the Massachusetts Anti-Slavery Society in 1852, American abolitionist Wendell Phillips had said “Eternal vigilance is the price of liberty." This slogan has become relevant after Bangladesh has been liberated from the clutch of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina amid the student-people's uprising on 5 August 2024. She has fled to India and has been staying there since then. Although the people have breathed a sigh of relief for a time being, the establishment of peace and tranquility is still a far cry. The interim government led by Nobel Laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus was formed on 8 August, which has instilled high expectation among the people from walks of life. Now the question has emerged how that expectation will be fulfilled in the face of multiple challenges.

What are the challenges: law and order, economic crisis, price hike of essentials, administration, geo-politics and more. The law and order situation is the most important matter. After the fall of Hasina government, the law and order situation deteriorated immensely. Although the situation has improved a bit, it is still a cause for concern. In the name of raising various demands, people from various sections and professions are taking to the streets and issuing ultimatums to meet their demands. Even the students, who played the glorious role in unseating Sheikh Hasina from power, are also taking to the streets with various demands whether those are logical or not that is immaterial. They are forcing the interim government to meet their demand at any cost. For example, the HSC students compelled the government to cancel a number of examinations which was halted due to the student-led mass uprising. Following the decision, people from walks of life castigated the government for giving in to the illogical demand.