Opinion
Reform versus reality: Bangladesh perspective
"Nothing ever becomes real till it is experienced," John Keats wrote in his letter to his younger brother George and sister-in-law Georgiana Keats. By the quotation, the English poet means that one doesn't truly understand or fully grasp the reality something until he or she personally goes through it. This quotation from the English poet matches with some initiatives by the interim government led by Nobel laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus who is globally acclaimed for his ingenuity.
After the fall of autocrat Sheikh Hasina-led government amid the student-people's uprising on 5 August 2024, Professor Muhammad Yunus assumed office on 8 August hailed by most of the political parties except Hasina-led Awami League. After the 15 years of autocratic rule, it was expected at that time that the country would return to democracy. But after over 9 months of his rule, the road seems to be bumpy for Mr Yunus who recently planned to resign out of frustration. Mr Yunus is pioneer in microcredit but not experienced in politics. The 84-year old gentleman faces difficulty in navigating the country towards democracy.
All in good faith, the Yunus-led interim government undertook some initiatives for state reforms. His government formed various commissions for reforms. Some commissions have submitted their reports. The interim government formed the Bangladesh National Consensus Commission led by Muhammad Yunus. Professor Ali Riaz is the vice-chairman of the National Consensus Commission. He held meetings with the political parties over the recommendations submitted by the various reform commissions.
While briefing newsmen on Monday over the proposals of five reform commissions covering the constitution, electoral process, judiciary, public administration, and the Anti-Corruption Commission, Professor Ali Riaz said consensus has not yet been reached on several important constitutional reform issues. As per the Daily Star report on 26 May 2025, the disagreement includes term limit for the prime minister, appointment process and tenure of the caretaker government, composition and power of the National Constitutional Council, inclusion of pluralism as a basic principle of the constitution, number of posts party leaders can hold simultaneously (prime minister, party chief and leader of the house), method of electing the president and process for amending the constitution.
Given the country's prevailing situation, it seems that it would be difficult for the interim government to reach a consensus among the political parties. Meanwhile, the government was compelled to backtrack from its decisions whether these are good or bad for the country. On 12 May, the government issued an ordinance dissolving the NBR and the Internal Resources Division (IRD) and announced the formation of two new divisions: Revenue Policy and Revenue Administration. Amid the protest by the NBR officials halting the services at all offices, customs houses and ports, the finance ministry stepped in and issued a press statement assuring a suspension of the ordinance as part of a reconciliation effort.
Moreover, following the approval of the draft of the ‘Public Service (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025’, government officials and employees launched protest at the secretariat and the administration hub comes to a standstill. The protestors postponed their agitation as the secretaries assured that they would present their demands to the cabinet secretary tomorrow, Wednesday. Several more professional bodies including primary school teachers have also taken to the streets for various demands.
Political parties including Bangladesh Nationalist Party and the National Citizen Party have been also raising various demands and taking to the streets. BNP has been demanding a specific election road map after carrying out important reforms while Jamaat--Islami and NCP has been demanding election after reforms. The interim government repeatedly announced that the election will be held between December 2025 and June 2026. However, the BNP insists that the election must be held by December 2025.
BNP at a press conference on Tuesday expressed its disappointment over the government’s failure to make any clear announcement regarding the national election. The party also called for the immediate announcement of a specific roadmap to form a national parliament through a free and fair election by December.
Under such a circumstance, the interim government should sort out important reforms and take initiatives to reach consensus on those by meeting the political parties and announcing a specific roadmap demanded both by BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami to hold a free and fair election. Ultimately, the political parties will run the country. They must be accountable to the people. Any deviation from democratic norms, the people won't spare them. All must learn from the past. Ignorance won't be spared!
*Rabiul Islam is a journalist at Prothom Alo. He can be reached at [email protected].