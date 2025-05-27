Reform versus reality: Bangladesh perspective

"Nothing ever becomes real till it is experienced," John Keats wrote in his letter to his younger brother George and sister-in-law Georgiana Keats. By the quotation, the English poet means that one doesn't truly understand or fully grasp the reality something until he or she personally goes through it. This quotation from the English poet matches with some initiatives by the interim government led by Nobel laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus who is globally acclaimed for his ingenuity.

After the fall of autocrat Sheikh Hasina-led government amid the student-people's uprising on 5 August 2024, Professor Muhammad Yunus assumed office on 8 August hailed by most of the political parties except Hasina-led Awami League. After the 15 years of autocratic rule, it was expected at that time that the country would return to democracy. But after over 9 months of his rule, the road seems to be bumpy for Mr Yunus who recently planned to resign out of frustration. Mr Yunus is pioneer in microcredit but not experienced in politics. The 84-year old gentleman faces difficulty in navigating the country towards democracy.