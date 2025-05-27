Professor Yunus to stay on, how far has the crisis cleared?

Professor Muhammad Yunus is not resigning, that is clear for now. No one had called for his resignation. He had wanted to relinquish his duties out of anger and frustration. He was frustrated at the non-cooperation from various quarters in running the government. That is how the matter was reported in the media.

After the mass uprising, all political and non-political forces in the country unanimously entrusted Professor Yunus with the responsibility of running the country. However, if he cannot work independently or faces non-cooperation, then it is quite natural for him to ponder on resignation.

There is a sense of relief that he has stepped back from that decision. His resignation would certainly have intensified the prevailing uncertainty. But the question remains: how far has the crisis actually cleared?