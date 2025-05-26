How far is the interim govt able to win confidence?

Before the report of the electoral reform commission was even released, the election commission was formed by the current interim government. At the time, many, including the electoral reform commission itself, had said that the reform recommendations should come first, and only then should the election commission be formed in accordance with those recommendations. But instead, the government went ahead and formed the election commission following the old model, including individuals recommended by the BNP and Jamaat.

Immediately after the formation of the interim government, there were widespread transfers and promotions in various positions of the administration. Several organisations had influence behind these decisions. Did the government say at that time that it would not make appointments or transfers in the administration or police based on the preferences of different parties? You can’t plant a tree following the suggestions of the BNP, Jamaat, and NCP, and then expect to reap fruit of your own choosing. The fruit will grow according to the way the tree was planted. Therefore, whatever the administration, judiciary, or election commission does now, the responsibility will ultimately fall on the interim government.

Questions are also being raised about whether the interim government is an NCP government or one that represents people of all views and affiliations. The neutrality of the two student advisors in the government has come under scrutiny. BNP has demanded their resignation. In response, NCP has accused the government of favouring BNP and has called for the resignation of three other advisors.

Meanwhile, it appears that the far-right groups consider the interim government to be their own. Perhaps it’s not surprising that they think that way. Ever since the government came to power, they have been vandalising shrines, harassing women in public spaces, shutting down fairs, festivals, music and theater events, attacking libraries, and carrying out violence and oppression against various minority and marginalised communities. But the government has taken no strong action to stop these acts. It’s as if there’s a free-for-all going on.