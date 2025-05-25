CA's meeting with parties: What is the outcome?

If the above statements are analysed, it is found that there is no development and there is no change of the demand by the political parties on the one hand and there is no shift of the government's plan on the other.

However, the government will hold meetings with more political parties today, Sunday. Various parties will place different demands at the meeting. But people want to see an outcome from these meetings. As the chief adviser is frustrated over the recent incidents of protest and blockades causing immense sufferings to the commuters, general people are also frustrated for disruption of their normal life.

Under such circumstances, after holding meetings with the major political parties individually, the interim government should hold an all-party meeting, and try to reach a consensus among the major political parties on three major issues-election, reforms and trial. The differences among the political parties and conflicting relations, which were recently noticed especially between the BNP and the NCP, will definitely thwart the democratic transition.

After the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government amid the students-people's uprising on 5 August, the people had a high expectation that the interim government led by Nobel laureate professor Muhammad Yunus will appropriately act to carry out reforms, begin trial and hold a free and fair election.