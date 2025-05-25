Opinion
CA's meeting with parties: What is the outcome?
Tension ran high after the news that the interim government's chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus had reportedly planned to resign. He shared his thoughts on resignation during an unscheduled discussion after a regular meeting of the advisory council on Thursday. There was a buzz over the matter among the different classes of people. Amid the tense situation, news broke that major political parties including BNP, Jamaat and NCP would meet the chief adviser, bringing a sigh of relief that a good thing may happen.
However, after the meeting of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and National Citizen Party (NCP) with chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus at his official residence Jamaun on Saturday evening, it seems that there is actually no result of the meetings.
Following the meeting, BNP standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain in a briefing in front of Jamuna on Saturday evening said any delay in election will create a scope for return of autocrats. The interim government and all involved with it will have to bear the responsibility if that happens.
The BNP leader also mentioned that his party has consistently demanded a clear national electoral roadmap from the beginning. The party also demanded the restructure of the interim government by removing controversial advisers in a bid to maintain the government's impartiality.
While briefing the newsmen in front of the Jamina on Saturday evening after the meeting with the chief adviser, Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Shafiqur Rahman said a roadmap for the timeframe of election is necessary as well as a roadmap for reforms.
After holding the meeting with the chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus, NCP convener Nahid Islam said they demanded that a simultaneous announcement has to be made for the trial of the July massacre, the July Charter and an integrated roadmap for the constituent assembly and parliament elections.
If the above statements are analysed, it is found that there is no development and there is no change of the demand by the political parties on the one hand and there is no shift of the government's plan on the other.
Following the meetings of three political parties, the chief adviser's press secretary Shafiqul Alam briefed the media. He said that leaders of the BNP, Jamaat, and NCP have expressed their unequivocal support for Professor Muhammad Yunus, the Chief Adviser of the interim government. The press secretary said the BNP expressed its desire for elections to be held by December. Jamaat and the NCP supported the timeframe proposed by the chief adviser for holding the elections between December and June.
However, the government will hold meetings with more political parties today, Sunday. Various parties will place different demands at the meeting. But people want to see an outcome from these meetings. As the chief adviser is frustrated over the recent incidents of protest and blockades causing immense sufferings to the commuters, general people are also frustrated for disruption of their normal life.
Under such circumstances, after holding meetings with the major political parties individually, the interim government should hold an all-party meeting, and try to reach a consensus among the major political parties on three major issues-election, reforms and trial. The differences among the political parties and conflicting relations, which were recently noticed especially between the BNP and the NCP, will definitely thwart the democratic transition.
After the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government amid the students-people's uprising on 5 August, the people had a high expectation that the interim government led by Nobel laureate professor Muhammad Yunus will appropriately act to carry out reforms, begin trial and hold a free and fair election.
After nearly ten-month of its tenure, the uncertainty emerges over the reforms, trial and free and fair election and now it is the responsibility of the government to remove the doubt of the people and restore confidence of the people.
With some specific reforms and advancing of the trial for enforced disappearances and the July killings, the interim government would fix a specific deadline after the consultations with the political parties in a bid to usher in the democratic process in the country the people are aspiring for the last 15 years.
The political parties should also act responsibly for the greater interest of the country rather than the party interest. The sooner the better, people continue to wait!
*Rabiul Islam is a journalist at Prothom Alo. He can be reached at [email protected].