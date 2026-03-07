How Russia survived and adapted to the ‘Economic Blitzkrieg’
Russia completed fourth year of its “Special Operation” in Ukraine on 22 February 2026. The end of the operation is not in sight. When Western nations unleashed an unprecedented wave of sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, many predicted a swift economic collapse.
Russian President Vladimir Putin himself called it an "economic blitzkrieg", a term typically used to describe lightning warfare during the second World War, but applied here to the financial assault from the West. By the end of the fourth year of the war, Russia's economy not only survived but, in some respects, thrived.
The International Monetary Fund projected over per cent growth for Russia in 2024 outpacing both the United States and Europe (Sharyn Alfonsi et al, 2024). How did a country targeted by thousands of individual and collective sanctions managed to defy western expectations?
The seeds of Russia's economic resilience were sown years before the invasion. Russia annexed Crimea in 2014. First round of Western sanctions followed. The context of Crimea, the precedent of Russia's 2002 military intervention in Georgia over its NATO aspirations, and given the alliance's persistent expansion eastward, Moscow anticipated that Ukraine would eventually become the unacceptable breach of its red lines. Therefore, Moscow began systematically ‘sanctions-proofing’ its economy.
Russian companies and banks shed external debt, reducing their reliance on Western financing. Gross external debt shrank from 41per cent of GDP in 2016 to 27 per cent by 2021. Simultaneously, Russia accumulated a war chest of foreign exchange reserves, more than $600 billion in gold, dollars, and other currencies, mostly earned through oil and gas exports. This strategy, dubbed ‘Economic Fortress Russia’, also included developing an alternative to SWIFT, the global financial messaging system. When the sanctions came in salvos in 2022, Russia was not caught off-guard.
Perhaps the most critical factor in Russia's survival was its ability to redirect energy exports. When Europe, traditionally Russia's largest energy customer began reducing imports, Moscow found new buyers in China and India. Indian imports of Russian crude oil increased by more than 2,000% following the invasion (Samanth Subrmanian, 2025). Most of this oil flows to ports like Sikka in Gujrat, where it is refined into gasoline and diesel products that sometimes find their way to surprising destinations like Europe and USA. “After it becomes refined, it's untraceable," noted Samir Madani, an oil tanker tracking expert (Samanth Subrmanian, 2025). Despite the G7 imposed $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian crude, Moscow has found ways to circumvent the restriction. A "shadow fleet" of aging tankers with opaque ownership now moves approximately one million barrels of oil daily, evading Western sanctions.
When Western brands like Starbucks, Zara, Coca-Cola fled Russia; Stars Coffee, Maag, Dobry Cola for example filled the vacuum. This rapid adaptation reflected both entrepreneurial agility and a deeper trend. "Evading sanctions has become a business sector of its own in Russia," said Richard Connolly, a Russia economy specialist at the Royal United Services Institute. The number of small and medium-sized businesses registered in Russia has reached an all-time high (Samanth Subrmanian, 2025).
Experts agree that sanctions have meaningfully weakened Russia's economy and warfighting capacity. The question is whether the western community can continue the pressure long enough for those weaknesses to become critical.
Banned Western goods still flow into Russia through third parties like Georgia, Kazakhstan, Turkey and China. While prices are higher due to roundabout import routes, wealthy Russians remain willing to pay the premium. Russia-China bilateral trade hit a record $234 billion in 2024, demonstrating how quickly trade relationships can realign when traditional channels close (Samanth Subrmanian, 2025).
When Russian banks were cut off from SWIFT, many predicted financial paralysis. Instead, Moscow turned to alternatives. The growth of China's CIPS (Cross-Border Interbank Payment System), India's rupee-denominated settlement systems, and homegrown Russian fintech alternatives created new pathways for transactions. Domestically, Russian payment processors and state-backed digital banks filled the void left by Visa and Mastercard.
Consumers adapted seamlessly, continuing to tap cards or mobile wallets with new logos. "The Russia example highlights both the resilience of financial networks and the limits of sanctions in a digitized economy," observed a recent analysis.
Russia's military-industrial complex has become an economic driver. Metallurgical industries, particularly in the Urals, now operate 24 hours a day to supply the war effort. Government spending—estimated at around 4% of GDP in additional expenditure—has kept the economy ticking. But this war economy comes with costs. Inflation hovers around 9 per cent, with interest rates near 19 per cent. Labour shortages plague many sectors, as hundreds of thousands of able bodied men have been mobilised or fled the country. This brain drain may constrain Russia's long-term growth prospects.
Despite its resilience, Russia's economy shows cracks. By late 2025, oil and gas revenues had dwindled to their lowest levels since the COVID-19 pandemic (euro news, 2025). New sanctions targeting Russia's largest oil companies, Rosneft and Lukoil, have made buyers wary of being cut off from the US banking system. Russian crude now trades at a steep discount, about $25 per barrel below international benchmarks, cutting into state revenues. Economic growth has stalled, with GDP increasing only 0.1 per cent in the third quarter of 2025. The Kremlin has responded by raising taxes, increasing VAT from 20 per cent to 22 per cent and borrowing from compliant domestic banks.
A national wealth fund still provides a cushion, but these measures risk slowing growth further and worsening inflation (euro news, 2026). Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz could open up a new opportunity for Russian oil.
Western officials now acknowledge that sanctions require stamina rather than shock and awe (Sharyn Alfonsi et al, 2024). "I don't think anybody should mistake Russia's rebound with resilience," cautioned Daleep Singh, the architect of the sanctions, "On the surface, Russia's economy may appear to be a fortress, but underneath the foundations are fragile”. Experts agree that sanctions have meaningfully weakened Russia's economy and warfighting capacity. The question is whether the western community can continue the pressure long enough for those weaknesses to become critical. "The length of the war shows that the pressure applied so far has not been sufficient," concluded Benjamin Hilgenstock of the Kyiv School of Economics (Financial Intelligence Unit of Latvia, 2025).
For now, Russia has survived the economic blitzkrieg. But the siege continues.
* Mohammad Abdur Razzak ([email protected]), a retired Commodore of Bangladesh Navy, is a security analyst.