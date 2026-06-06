Media must lead fight against Technology-Facilitated Gender-Based Violence

TFGBV also has direct economic consequences. Women who withdraw from online platforms lose access to digital marketplaces, freelance work, remote employment, and professional networks. This impacts not only individual livelihoods but also broader economic productivity. Although Bangladesh has taken steps to address cybercrime and gender-based violence, including legal frameworks and specialized cyber support units for women, these measures remain insufficient. Enforcement gaps, complex legal procedures, low awareness, and social stigma continue to hinder progress.

Moreover, rapid technological advancements in artificial intelligence, data privacy, and digital surveillance have outpaced legal responses. As new forms of abuse emerge, existing laws struggle to keep pace, creating exploitable gaps. Addressing TFGBV, therefore, requires not only stronger, adaptive legislation but also improved implementation, institutional coordination, and public awareness. Within this context, the role of the media becomes critically important. The media is not merely a conduit for information; it is a powerful institution that shapes narratives, influences public attitudes, and drives social change.

In addressing TFGBV, the media has a dual responsibility. It must act as a watchdog, exposing abuse, holding perpetrators accountable, and highlighting systemic failures. Simultaneously, it must serve as an advocate—raising awareness, educating the public, and promoting a culture of respect, equality, and digital responsibility. Local media, in particular, play a crucial role. Embedded within communities, they are often the first to identify emerging issues and are closest to the lived realities of affected individuals. Their ability to capture context and nuance makes them indispensable in addressing TFGBV at the grassroots level.

However, this potential remains underutilised due to structural and professional challenges. Reporting on TFGBV often suffers from serious shortcomings. In some cases, survivors’ identities are disclosed—directly or indirectly—exposing them to further harm. Sensationalist reporting prioritizes attention over accuracy and sensitivity, reducing complex experiences to simplistic narratives. Such practices not only violate ethical standards but also perpetuate harm. They contribute to victim-blaming, discourage reporting, and erode public trust in the media.