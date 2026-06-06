Opinion
Media must lead fight against Technology-Facilitated Gender-Based Violence
The digital revolution has fundamentally reconfigured the architecture of modern society. It has transformed how people communicate, learn, transact, organise, and participate in civic life. From social media platforms and mobile financial services to e-governance systems and digital entrepreneurship, technology has opened unprecedented pathways for inclusion and empowerment.
In countries like Bangladesh, where digital expansion has been both rapid and far-reaching, these transformations are often celebrated as hallmarks of progress and modernization. Yet beneath this optimistic narrative lies a stark and increasingly urgent contradiction: the very technologies that promise connection and empowerment are also being weaponized to harass, intimidate, exploit, and silence—particularly women and marginalized communities.
Technology-Facilitated Gender-Based Violence (TFGBV) has emerged as one of the most complex, pervasive, and under-addressed challenges of the digital age. It is not a peripheral concern; rather, it is a systemic issue that intersects with broader patterns of gender inequality, social exclusion, and power imbalances. As societies become more digitally dependent, failure to confront this form of violence threatens not only individual safety and dignity but also the broader goals of inclusive development, democratic participation, and social justice.
TFGBV encompasses a wide spectrum of harmful behaviors carried out through digital platforms and communication technologies. These include online harassment, cyberstalking, non-consensual sharing of intimate images, identity theft, doxxing, blackmail, hate speech, and sexual exploitation. Increasingly, such abuses are amplified by emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, which enable the creation of deepfake images and videos used to defame, humiliate, or extort victims.
Bangladesh has several legal instruments applicable to TFGBV, including the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act (2000), the Pornography Control Act (2012), and the recently enacted Cyber Security Act (2026). While these laws provide a foundation, significant gaps remain. Enforcement is often inconsistent, legal processes are lengthy and complex, and many victims remain unaware of their rights. Moreover, the rapid evolution of technology, particularly AI-driven abuse, has outpaced existing legal frameworks. Without continuous updates and stronger implementation mechanisms, the law risks lagging behind the problem it seeks to address.
There are encouraging signs of political recognition. In its 2026 election manifesto, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) pledged stronger action against online gender-based violence, increased awareness, and improved legal protections. The manifesto also emphasizes expanding the ICT sector, creating jobs in emerging technologies, and preparing the workforce for the Fourth Industrial Revolution. However, commitments must be translated into action. Addressing TFGBV requires not just policy statements, but sustained investment, coordination, and accountability.
Insights from Bangladesh NGOs Network for Radio and Communication (BNNRC) highlight the realities on the ground. Through its initiative, “Strengthening Resilience Against Technology-Facilitated Gender-Based Violence (TFGBV) and Promoting Digital Development,” implemented under the Nagorikata: Civic Engagement Fund (CEF), BNNRC engaged over 254 journalists across six districts: Barishal, Patuakhali, Pirojpur, Kushtia, Satkhira, Mymensingh, and in the capital Dhaka.
Workshops with journalists revealed key challenges: low digital literacy, widespread use of unregistered SIM cards, the rise of AI-enabled abuse, weak institutional coordination, limited mental health services, inadequate Bangla content moderation, social stigma, and widespread underreporting. These findings underscore the need for localized, context-specific interventions alongside national-level policy responses. What distinguishes TFGBV from traditional forms of violence is its scale, speed, and persistence.
Digital platforms allow abuse to spread rapidly, often reaching vast audiences within minutes. Perpetrators can operate anonymously, making accountability difficult. Once shared, harmful content can be nearly impossible to remove, resulting in prolonged and repeated victimization.
These acts are not isolated; they form part of a broader ecosystem of normalized gendered violence in digital spaces. Women, adolescent girls, journalists, activists, human rights defenders, and marginalised communities are disproportionately targeted. The abuse is often coordinated and sustained, designed to intimidate, control, and silence. In Bangladesh, the scale of TFGBV is particularly alarming.
As digital connectivity expands—with widespread access to mobile phones, affordable internet, and social media—online spaces have become integral to everyday life. However, this expansion has also created new vulnerabilities. A significant proportion of women and girls report experiencing online violence, yet most cases go unreported due to stigma, fear of retaliation, and lack of confidence in institutional responses.
Importantly, TFGBV does not remain confined to the digital realm. Its impacts extend into offline life, affecting personal safety, family relationships, social standing, and economic opportunities. Victims often experience anxiety, depression, trauma, and loss of confidence. In severe cases, consequences include withdrawal from education or employment, social isolation, and long-term psychological harm. The implications extend beyond individuals. TFGBV creates a chilling effect that discourages women from participating in public discourse. When women face harassment for expressing opinions online, they are effectively excluded from digital participation.
This exclusion has serious consequences for democracy. Digital platforms are now central to political engagement, public debate, and civic mobilization. When women and marginalized groups are silenced, the diversity of voices essential to a healthy democracy is diminished. Freedom of expression is curtailed, and inequalities are reinforced. For Bangladesh, which aspires to build a digitally inclusive and knowledge-based economy, this presents a critical challenge. Digital technologies are engines of economic growth, innovation, and social mobility. When women cannot safely engage in these spaces, the country risks losing a significant portion of its human capital.
TFGBV also has direct economic consequences. Women who withdraw from online platforms lose access to digital marketplaces, freelance work, remote employment, and professional networks. This impacts not only individual livelihoods but also broader economic productivity. Although Bangladesh has taken steps to address cybercrime and gender-based violence, including legal frameworks and specialized cyber support units for women, these measures remain insufficient. Enforcement gaps, complex legal procedures, low awareness, and social stigma continue to hinder progress.
Moreover, rapid technological advancements in artificial intelligence, data privacy, and digital surveillance have outpaced legal responses. As new forms of abuse emerge, existing laws struggle to keep pace, creating exploitable gaps. Addressing TFGBV, therefore, requires not only stronger, adaptive legislation but also improved implementation, institutional coordination, and public awareness. Within this context, the role of the media becomes critically important. The media is not merely a conduit for information; it is a powerful institution that shapes narratives, influences public attitudes, and drives social change.
In addressing TFGBV, the media has a dual responsibility. It must act as a watchdog, exposing abuse, holding perpetrators accountable, and highlighting systemic failures. Simultaneously, it must serve as an advocate—raising awareness, educating the public, and promoting a culture of respect, equality, and digital responsibility. Local media, in particular, play a crucial role. Embedded within communities, they are often the first to identify emerging issues and are closest to the lived realities of affected individuals. Their ability to capture context and nuance makes them indispensable in addressing TFGBV at the grassroots level.
However, this potential remains underutilised due to structural and professional challenges. Reporting on TFGBV often suffers from serious shortcomings. In some cases, survivors’ identities are disclosed—directly or indirectly—exposing them to further harm. Sensationalist reporting prioritizes attention over accuracy and sensitivity, reducing complex experiences to simplistic narratives. Such practices not only violate ethical standards but also perpetuate harm. They contribute to victim-blaming, discourage reporting, and erode public trust in the media.
Structural constraints further complicate the situation. Editorial priorities often sideline TFGBV, while many newsrooms lack clear guidelines for reporting on gender-based violence. This leaves journalists without the frameworks needed to handle such issues responsibly. There is also a gap in technical capacity. The rise of deepfakes, misinformation, and sophisticated cyber threats demands specialized skills that many journalists—particularly at the district level have yet to acquire. At the same time, journalists themselves face increasing digital risks, including harassment and intimidation.
Addressing these challenges requires a comprehensive and sustained approach. First, ethical reform within media institutions is essential. News organizations must adopt and enforce gender-sensitive editorial guidelines that prioritize the dignity, privacy, and safety of survivors.
Second, capacity-building initiatives must be expanded. Journalists need training in digital security, fact-checking, trauma-informed reporting, and relevant legal frameworks.
Third, editorial leadership must take responsibility. Editors shape news agendas and framing; their commitment is crucial in elevating TFGBV as a priority issue.
Fourth, increasing gender diversity within media institutions is vital. Greater inclusion of women enhances perspectives, improves reporting quality, and builds trust with survivors.
Fifth, the media must strengthen its role in public education by raising awareness of legal rights, reporting mechanisms, and safer digital practices. Recent district-level workshops involving journalists, civil society, and legal experts highlight both challenges and opportunities. Participants emphasized low awareness, limited data access, weak coordination, and technical gaps, and called for collaborative, multi-stakeholder approaches.
With its reach, credibility, and influence, the media can shape narratives, mobilise communities, and promote justice. Embracing ethical journalism, investing in capacity, fostering inclusivity, and committing to public-interest reporting can drive transformative changes
These initiatives show that progress is possible—but they must be scaled, sustained, and integrated into national strategies. Ultimately, TFGBV is not merely a technological issue; it reflects deeper societal inequalities and cultural norms. Addressing requires a fundamental shift in attitudes, behaviors, and institutional practices. The media has a central role in driving this transformation. Moving beyond incident-based reporting and exploring root causes can challenge harmful stereotypes and promote a culture of respect and equality. Amplifying survivors can foster empathy and understanding.
At the same time, the media must hold institutions accountable, ensuring that laws are enforced, policies implemented, and commitments fulfilled. It must act as a bridge between communities and decision-makers. The fight against TFGBV demands urgency, coordination, and sustained commitment. Governments, civil society, technology companies, and communities all have roles to play. Yet the media stands uniquely positioned to lead.
With its reach, credibility, and influence, the media can shape narratives, mobilise communities, and promote justice. Embracing ethical journalism, investing in capacity, fostering inclusivity, and committing to public-interest reporting can drive transformative changes.
The challenge is formidable, but so is the opportunity. The same digital tools that enable harm can also amplify voices, build solidarity, and advance justice. The path forward is clear. What is needed now is the will to act. In the face of a growing and evolving threat, the media must move beyond observation to leadership—guided by courage, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to human rights. Only then can we build a digital society that is not only connected, but also safe, inclusive, and just for all.
* Hiren Pandit is a columnist and researcher
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