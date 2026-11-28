Disability in rural and urban areas feel and are also tackled differently. Urban areas provide for disabled peoples through the help of NGOs, specialised hospitals and clinics working on disability as a health issue. The result is higher and better access.

In rural areas, health services are sparse so disabled peoples often have to make long, costly journeys to the district HQ or even to Dhaka for themselves or accompanied by their caregivers.

Disability not only causes marginalisation but invisibility as well, by intent by the disabled or their family. This is because of high stigma forcing many to hide disabled family members from sight

Informal sector doesn’t invest in the development of the disabled who remain the truly left outs in the rural world as they can’t contribute within the present framework to rural economies.