Opinion
Disability in rural Bangladesh: From charity to rights-based model
Disability in Bangladesh is a growing issue as data collection becomes more precise and widespread. Official government data estimates that roughly 2.8 per cent to 7.1 per cent of the population (about 4.5 million to 12 million people) has some sort of disability or functional difficulty.
As data shows, the range is large. That means there is much work to be done in the data management sector and data reconciliation is important as well. International agencies like WHO estimate the figure to be closer to 10 per cent to 15 per cent.
As is common in most cases, it’s the legal sector which moves first since it doesn’t involve implementation. The repeal of laws such as the Bangladesh Persons with Disability Welfare Act (enacted in 2001) to the Rights and Protection of Persons with Disabilities Act in 2013, the country has shifted from a charity/welfare model to a human rights-based approach, focusing on the rights and entitlements of disabled peoples.
The urban sphere has been impacted though not significantly by the passing of laws like the National Building Code in 2020 requiring accessibility standards to be met in public buildings. However, no such laws covering accessibility issues in the rural areas exist to make life more inclusive for the disabled there.
Tackling disability: the rural urban divide
Disability in rural and urban areas feel and are also tackled differently. Urban areas provide for disabled peoples through the help of NGOs, specialised hospitals and clinics working on disability as a health issue. The result is higher and better access.
In rural areas, health services are sparse so disabled peoples often have to make long, costly journeys to the district HQ or even to Dhaka for themselves or accompanied by their caregivers.
Disability not only causes marginalisation but invisibility as well, by intent by the disabled or their family. This is because of high stigma forcing many to hide disabled family members from sight
Informal sector doesn’t invest in the development of the disabled who remain the truly left outs in the rural world as they can’t contribute within the present framework to rural economies.
The result is zero investment, even by organic social institutions. There are growing needs but weak supply in the health and employment sector, a lack of environmental safety increasingly accelerated by climate change that is resulting in higher mortality rates and increased poverty for disabled peoples, and by extension, their families.
What the government is doing
The government of Bangladesh has introduced initiatives for disabled peoples in rural areas of Bangladesh. The Ministry of Social Welfare works through the Department of Social Services and the Jatiya Protibandhi Unnayan Foundation operating several schemes for the rural disabled peoples.
· As is the case in all sectors in Bangladesh, the disability pension (Protibandhi Bhata) or financial stipend for persons with disabilities is showcased as a major intervention. The amount is Taka BDT 1000 per month and has to be applied for through the Upazila Social Services Offices and local union parishads.
· The Suborno Nagorik Card- an ID card for disabled patrons-is managed by the Department of Social Services. It is necessary for disabled peoples to receive any services such as rural allowances, educational stipends and subsidised public transport.
· Over 100 one-stop service centers-otherwise known as disability service and help centers, operate across all 64 districts and selected rural upazilas.
These service centers provide free physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech and language therapy, hearing tests, vision screening, and counseling for rural customers.
The Jatiya Protibandhi Unnayan Foundation operates a fleet of 40 mobile therapy vans equipped with therapeutic tools and specialists that travel to rural unions and sub-districts to deliver on-site care as transportation is a major obstacle in the rural areas for seeking care.
The government also distributes free wheelchairs, crutches, tricycles, hearing aids, white canes, and artificial limbs to rural residents through their district centers and mobile camps.
International Labour Organisation (ILO) data shows that excluding persons with disabilities from the workforce costs low- and middle-income countries up to 7 per cent of their GDP annually
NGO initiatives
Alongside government initiatives, NGOs are also contributing to disability rehabilitation and social assistance. CRP (Centre for Rehabilitation of the Paralysed) has operated regional sub-centres in cities such as Barishal, Moulvibazar, Rajshahi, and Chattogram and deployed mobile outreach teams to deliver physiotherapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy directly in villages.
BRAC-the world’s largest NGO-manufactures and fits affordable artificial limbs and braces for rural amputees and trauma survivors, while CDD or the Centre for Disability in Development produces specialized postural seating inserts for rural children with cerebral palsy and severe physical impairments.
Sightsavers and the Fred Hollows Foundation partner with local rural hospitals to run outreach eye camps, cataract surgeries, and vision screenings, while organisations like SAHIC (Society for Assistance to Hearing Impaired Children) conduct rural hearing assessments and distribute hearing aids.
Many other NGOs are active but the issue is of scale and reach.
Is it helping reach the inclusivity objective?
The initiatives taken by the GOB and NGOs are traditionally about care and health support. It doesn’t address the core issue of livelihood and employment which ensures lifelong socio-economic independence. Increasingly, the focus needs to be on the “economy of the disabled world.“
International Labour Organisation (ILO) data shows that excluding persons with disabilities from the workforce costs low- and middle-income countries up to 7 per cent of their GDP annually. The World Bank data says that this employment gap costs the economy roughly $900 million (about 1 per cent of GDP) annually.
Globally 16 per cent of the population or over 1 billion people live with disability. They are also disproportionately higher poverty stricken due to systemic exclusion from jobs and education. (World Bank.)
A multi country study funded by various agencies says that targeted financial access, skills training, and livelihood support could increase monthly income by 15 per cent apart from achieving better mental health, consumption and even asset ownership.
European Commission's “Accessible EU Centre” shows that persons with disabilities control $2.6 trillion in disposable income meaning that economic access can transit marginalized populations into major contributors.
Operating through the “rehab without economics model has high limitations. The ILO reports that “only 33.5 per cent of people with severe disabilities worldwide receive adequate social protection or disability benefits, leaving most reliant on informal, low-paying work unless open labor markets become accessible.”
Policy in Bangladesh
To transit to the rights-based model, the focus has to be on economic development and labour market access. What Bangladesh is still mostly doing is providing rehab and care support though even that is minimal. And in the rural areas, this is even more so.
Sustainable rights of the disabled can be ensured only through economic access not a wheelchair. Bangladesh disability specialists are already pushing for higher facilities, incentives and opportunities. In framing such policies, rural Bangladesh will need particular attention.
* Nadia Chowdhury is a disability rights specialist with a MA on the topic from York University Toronto. She is currently working on a book on the "Disability Senario in South Asia: Special focus :Bangladesh."