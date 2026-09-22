81st session of UN: A rare diplomatic opportunity for Bangladesh

The session of the United Nations General Assembly occurs every year. World leaders travel to New York, deliver speeches, hold bilateral meetings, pass some resolutions, and make many promises. However, for Bangladesh, the 81st session cannot be viewed through the customary lens. This time, the President of the General Assembly is Bangladesh's Foreign Minister, Khalilur Rahman. The high-level week of the session, which began on 8 September, will be from 22-29 September, with general debates taking place on 22-26 and 28 September. The main theme this year is 'Rebuilding Trust, Managing Change, and Creating an Effective United Nations for All'.

Having a Bangladeshi citizen chair the General Assembly is undoubtedly a rare diplomatic achievement. In the election held on 2 June, Khalilur Rahman was elected with 99 votes, while his opponent from Cyprus received 91 votes. Therefore, this was not merely the formal result of a regional rotation but a competitively won position.

However, it is important to understand a key boundary here. The President of the General Assembly does not preside over the session as Bangladesh's representative; he is the President of the General Assembly of 193 member states. He needs to maintain neutrality, strive for consensus, and create space for dialogue among member states. Thus, this position should not be seen as a direct tool for advancing Bangladesh's national claims.