Time to think of an interim arrangement

Two pictures absolutely stunned me. One was of Abu Sayeed, the student of Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur. The whole world saw him standing there, arms outstretched, chest bared to aggressors. He was faced by scores of armed police. It was as if he was taunting them, shoot me in the chest. I do not fear death.

The second picture was of a young girl carrying a schoolbag on her back. She is pushing back a police van with all her might. You can't see her face but you can almost hear her words, go ahead, drive over me, shoot me. I will not move away from this fight.

China's 1989 Tienanmen Square mass killings come to mind. We may forget all else but not the unnamed youth who stood alone in front of the convoy of tanks. It was as if he was saying, come, kill me, I am not frightened of you.

Once the people learn to overcome fear, it is impossible to defeat them. Bangabandhu said so himself. In 1971 the people of Bangladesh faced death to prove they could not be suppressed. Is not the scenario of Bangladesh today giving the same message?