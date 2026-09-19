Bangladesh in a fragmented global geo-economic order

Economic efficiency was once the primary driving force of globalisation. That calculation has now changed. Beyond low costs, factors such as how politically reliable a country is, how much supply chains could be disrupted by war or sanctions, which technologies are critical to national security, and the risks of over-reliance on a single nation have all become central to the decisions of governments and businesses alike.

Consequently, countries are using trade, investment, finance, technology, energy, and supply chains as strategic tools. If the multilateral trading system splinters into geopolitically divided blocs, global GDP could decrease by up to 5.1 per cent and global exports by up to 18.6 per cent in the long term. This is particularly concerning for a small economy like Bangladesh, as smaller nations possess less bargaining power in bilateral negotiations compared to major economies.