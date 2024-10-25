How our presidents assume office and leave

President Mohammed Shahabuddin's fate now hangs in the balance between "to be" and "not to be." People close to the government are saying that he must step down. However, the question remains whether he will resign under pressure or if he will be removed from office.

Several protesting platforms have set a deadline for his resignation by Thursday. Advisors are busy to manage the situation. A delegation from BNP met with chief advisor Muhammad Yunus and stated, "Nothing should be done that could create a constitutional crisis."

The debate began earlier over whether president Mohammed Shahabuddin, nominated by ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, can remain in office following her ousting and exile through a student-led uprising. However, the advisory council nominated by the winning force emphasized constitutional continuity at that time and avoided political controversies. On 8 August, members of a new advisory council, led by Nobel Peace Prize winner Dr. Muhammad Yunus, took an oath administered by the president.

The debate has resurfaced recently due to an interview published in Jonotar Choke by Manabzamin chief editor Matiur Rahman Chowdhury. In this interview, the president stated that he has no documentary evidence of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation. He has heard that she resigned and went to India. This claim was also made about a month ago by Sheikh Hasina's son, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, but did not provoke much reaction then. This time, however, it has created an uproar.