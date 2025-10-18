Where does Bangladesh’s bureaucracy stand on the scale of ethical standards?

In 1994, following a financial scandal in the lower house of the British Parliament, the prime minister at the time, John Major, formed a committee to establish “standards of conduct in public life.” Led by Lord Nolan, the committee presented in its first report the “Seven Principles of Public Life,” designed as ethical guidelines for those engaged in public service.

Lord Nolan described these principles as the foundation of integrity, responsibility, and transparency in public life, so that those involved in public service could embody these values in their conduct. The seven principles are: integrity, honesty, objectivity, accountability, selflessness, openness, and leadership.

These principles have since served as the basis of administrative ethics education in many countries around the world.