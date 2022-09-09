Teesta treaty: Modi's liability or Mamata's?

It was 2018. Foreign minister Sushma Swaraj was in Delhi, highlighting the four years of the BJP government's foreign policy successes. When she was asked about the stalemate in the Teesta treaty, she replied, "We are in the government for another year, so it can't be said that we have failed as yet."

Sushma pointed out that West Bengal had said that they would be harmed if the Teesta treaty was signed and so had come up with an alternative proposal to give Bangladesh water from the river Torsa. She said that the feasibility of this proposal was being studied.

Four years have passed since that conference of Sushma's and no progress has been made in the Teesta talks. Nor has anything been heard about the alternative supply of water. The draft of the agreement had been signed 11 years ago, but even so the Teesta treaty hasn't materialised. In fact, it didn't even find place in the agenda of discussions held during the prime minister's recent India visit.