How much is too much

Therefore, they come up with ridiculous remarks at times that draw huge flak across the country from all quarters. Let's talk about the remarks of our honourable foreign minister AK Abdul Momen.

Recently, the minister termed the country a 'heaven' in comparison to other nations amidst the looming economic crisis.

But the matter of fact that we live in such a 'heaven' – where people have to take street for weeks to get fair wages, where a mother has to think of selling child in the market to manage meals, and where a family has to wait for days at the morgue to receive the body of a loved one, who died in custody.