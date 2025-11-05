Women in politics, politics of women in Bangladesh

For generations, women have endured oppression and neglect, treated like playthings in a patriarchal society. This cannot be remedied merely by writing two pages on paper—it requires rebellion. Sufia Kamal’s letter to Sawgat editor Mohammad Nasiruddin, 23 July 1929 [Janana Mohfil, 1998]

In Bangladesh, one of the most intense arenas for women’s rebellion has been the struggle on the streets—a struggle whose path has been soaked in blood from patriarchal violence. That path bears the blood of many women: Preetilata, Begum Rokeya, Shamsunnahar, Leela Nag, Nurunnahar Khatun, Sufia Kamal, and countless others.

Following in their footsteps, after one of the major political events of the 21st century—a women-led struggle for victory—how much has our aspiration for equality truly been realised? Or have women’s rights to life and voice remained blocked? These are urgent questions for discussion.

For more than five decades after independence, women’s representation in Bangladesh’s national parliament has been negligible. To increase women’s participation in political parties and parliament, a system of reserved seats for women candidates was initially introduced, but this system has not resulted in real political empowerment.

This raises the question: why maintain a system for decades that does not lead to genuine empowerment? It seems that winning parliamentary seats serves as a kind of reward for political parties, and women’s presence remains largely symbolic, providing certain advantages to the system. Despite its shortcomings, this system has persisted. However, the July mass uprising appeared to offer unprecedented opportunities for change, making the issue of women’s political participation a critical topic of discussion over the past year.