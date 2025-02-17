Step into the trap and the fascists who fled will gain space

I began with reference to the prevailing murky situation. All of a sudden there was an outburst across the country of houses being destroyed and demolished, set on fire. It began with the destruction of Sheikh Mujib's house at Dhanmondi 32. The conflict within the government to which I referred, also has played a part in this. The harm rendered to the country by Awami League and their collaborators over the past 15 years, the brutal torture and repression unleashed on the people, was horrific. It can hardly be expected for the pent-up anger of the people to be dissipated overnight. The people do not want their return. But what decision will be taken about this, in the government's inclusive politics?

As I said before, the matter is extremely complex. Will the switch over from fascism to democracy come about by democratic means? Or aggressively, by force? It is not difficult to discern that Professor Muhammad Yunus want this to come about by democratic means. But why will the hot-blooded youth acquiesce to this? This youth may well rise up in anger by the instigative statements being made by the autocratic who fled the country and has taken refuge in the neighbouring country. But it is true that unless we control ourselves, the autocrat may intentionally provoke reactions to disrupt law and order in the country.

The chief advisor wrote in this regard on his verified Facebook page that what had happened was unwarranted. He said that such incidents must not be repeated. The next day it was officially announced that if anyone took part in such disruptive activities to destabilise the situation, stern action would be taken. But this did not bring the situation under control. On the contrary, more damage and destruction of houses took place in the districts.

The chief advisor's concern certainly must have come from deep feeling of consternation. Through an epoch-making uprising we overthrew one of the worst fascist rules in the world. This is to be followed by a building up of democracy. And this requires a national election credible to all. We are advancing in this direction. We have taken up reform processes to ensure that this election is truly of credible standards. This struggle is not one of protest and demonstration now, but of intellect and elevated process. This requires a peaceful environment. The local and foreign elements that we defeated are unwilling to accept our victory. They will try to provoke our people, try to create disorder. We must be constantly alert. We must not step into their trap.