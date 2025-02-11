Why weren’t the ‘devils’ caught all these days?

Sheikh Hasina's statements certainly infuriated the people, but was this anger greater than that of 5 August, or even anywhere close to it? Why did houses which were not attacked and destroyed at the peak of public fury after Sheikh Hasina's fall, come under attack six months later when the anger was comparatively less? It is obvious that there must have been some sort of conspiracy and instigation behind this. Why did the state intelligence agencies not aware of this in advance? After the attack on Dhanmondi 32, calls were made to attack the other Awami League leaders; houses across the country, but why were no adequate measures adopted even them to tackle the situation?

The government's inadequacies in various areas of maintaining law and order are now recognised by all. Roads are blocked in the name of demonstrations for various demands, creating public sufferings. Criminal activities are taking place. The government's abilities to tackle are this are questionable.

There are many incidents taking place that fuel the narratives of Bangladesh going into the hands of Islamic extremists. Mazars (shrines) were destroyed by certain quarters. The International Organisation of Sufism in 26 January alleged that 80 shrines and darbars were attacked, damaged looted and set on fire in Bangladesh. Some of these incidents took place just within weeks of the government taking over power. The rest took place later. Even in January some mazars came under attack. Then in various places of the country baul songs and fairs were closed down. Women's football matches were obstructed. Actresses were even prevented from inaugurating retail outlets and showrooms. It is clear that certain opportunists are at work. We have no idea what steps the government is taking against them.