The clock is ticking.

Poet Tarapada Ray wrote a poem "Amader Shorbonash Hoye Gechhe" (We Are Doomed).

The title of this famous poem feels painfully relevant for the residents of Dhaka today.

At this point, readers might think this writer is talking nonsense. That’s okay. But what I’m about to discuss is a very serious issue.

The Center for Atmospheric Pollution Studies (CAPS) presented a study recently at the Dhaka Reporters Unity. According to the study, Dhaka residents were able to breathe clean air for only 31 days over the last nine years.