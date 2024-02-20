Is local government effective at all?

The 6th upazila parishad election is knocking at the door. The voting will be held in nearly 450 upazilas across the country in phases from 4 May. Local government institutions, the city corporation, union parishad and municipality elections will be held in turns.

The upazila parishad could work for 25 years between 1981 and 2024 as the activities of upazila parishad remained halted for nearly 20 years. This local government body does not work in accordance with its law. The government departments and officials do not follow rules of the parishad. The fund of the government departments is not transferred to the fund of the parishad.

But that was done from 1981 to 1991. For 10 years (during the Ershad period), the parishad did not have any secretary, plan and finance and budget officer.

There are more issues related to administration, plan and finance. As review and assessment over the issues were not carried out year after years, no necessary remedy could be found. There are no elected members in the parishad, but only a chairman and two vice chairmen.