BNP has 16pc public support, Jamaat 31pc - how credible is this?

As the election approaches, we are seeing the results of various types of surveys. In almost every country, different kinds of polls are conducted ahead of elections in an attempt to gain preliminary insights. Various organisations and political parties carry out their own surveys to better understand the state of the electoral landscape. Analysts often try to interpret the political situation by combining the results of these polls with their own insights.

Sometimes, the outcomes of these surveys align with reality; other times, they do not. There are instances where the actual election results turn out to be the opposite of what the polls predicted. Calculating voter behaviour is by no means an easy task, which is why poll results can often be inaccurate.

When surveys are conducted with a particular agenda, they are even more likely to diverge from the actual election results. Still, many organisations and political parties carry out such polls to serve their own interests.

In the language of research methodology, such surveys are referred to as biased or purposive surveys. These surveys are designed with a specific outcome in mind—usually what the organisers hope for or want to see. While surveys can reveal the real situation on the ground, they can also be manipulated to produce desired results. It all depends on how the data is collected and how the sampling framework is structured.