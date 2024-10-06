Farewell Muchkund Dubey, farewell dear friend of Bangladesh

The closeness which Muchkund Dubey developed with Bangladesh since 1972, continued even after the end of his career in government service. He took part in many civil society dialogues of both the countries in Dhaka and Delhi. He was very active in political thinking.

He was a man with a liberal and progressive mindset. He had a sort of zeal towards leftist ideology. He told me about his soft corner for the Marxist Communist Party among the political parties of India. Later, though, he sought Congress Party nomination in the Indian general elections of 2014. That didn't come through eventually.

It was very clear that when it came to India-Bangladesh relations, Muchkund Dubey was actively conscious about Bangladesh's interests. He often would sternly criticise the Indian government policy in this regard too. He would write about this in Indian newspapers as well. He would always say, India didn't do enough for Bangladesh -- whether it was in economic investment, trade and commerce, water sharing or resolving the Rohingya crisis. He was very vocal about these issues. I recall in an interview with Bhorer Kagoj on 5 August 1994, he had said he would continue to speak on Bangladesh's behalf, whether anyone likes it or not.

As I go through the old issues of Bhorer Kagoj and Prothom Alo, I see we had published around 10 interviews of Muchkund Dubey over the last two decades. The interviews were basically focussed on India-Bangladesh relations and other regional issues. The interviews always reflected his empathetic stand towards Bangladesh.

We had also published 10 of his articles. Some of them had appeared in India's renowned newspaper The Hindu. We translated those into Bangla and published them in our newspaper with permission from the writer and the newspaper. We published two lengthy articles by Muchkund Dubey before and after the 2001 election. He had clearly spoken about Bangladesh's political and economic crisis in those pieces. He expressed grave concern at the predicament of Bangladesh in the backdrop of the political conflict and clashes between the two major parties.