Fixing our banks, building a more robust banking system

4. We should establish an asset management company (AMC) to handle troubled assets independently. The government can provide the equity needed for the AMC and can provide guarantees; however, the AMC needs to be able to act independently and within the current judicial system to work out the troubled assets. AMCs are not guaranteed to succeed when systems have high levels of troubled assets; however, in the right circumstances, they can help solve much of the problem without significantly burdening public finances.

5. We will need to create a robust independent bank regulator to prevent politically connected individuals from securing excessive loans. We need to remember that our banks did not get into trouble because they were being greedy or acting imprudently. Our solution space needs to acknowledge that as an emerging economy, our banks will always face political pressure to lend, so our regulatory framework needs to develop with an eye towards curtailing that. We also need to tread carefully here as there can be many unintended consequences for poor regulations. If we come down too hard on the banks, they will not lend, and our economy will suffer.

Finally, while its outside my immediate area of expertise, I believe we will need to enhance Bangladesh’s legal framework to facilitate a distressed asset market. Banks will always extend and pretend if the regulators allow them. Creating an effective mechanism for private parties to come in and take the troubled assets off the banks' balance sheets will be essential going forward.

Defaulters have gotten away in Bangladesh for decades. We need to put a stop to that. I am optimistic that we can.



* Tawhid Ali is a global public markets equity portfolio manager with over two decades of investing experience. He was Chief Investment Officer at Alliance Bernstein (AB) and a management consultant with McKinsey & Company. He can be reached at [email protected]