Questions emerge over Tajul Islam’s involvement in ATM Azharul’s case

An ‘unprecedented’ event is unfolding in the legal arena of Bangladesh, centering the review petition filed by ATM Azharul Islam, a leader of Jamaat-e-Islami who was sentenced to death for crimes against humanity. The incident, driven by Jamaat's demand for Azharul's release, has raised several questions and sparked debates.

On 23 February, a three-member Appellate Division bench, led by senior justice Md Ashfaqul Islam, scheduled the hearing for Azharul's review petition for 25 February. The issue of the review petition hearing was raised by the chief prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal, Mohammad Tajul Islam. (Prothom Alo Online, 23 February 2025)

During the trial for crimes against humanity committed during the Liberation War, Tajul Islam had represented Azharul as his defence lawyer.

On 5 September, the interim government appointed Tajul Islam as the chief prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal. This has raised questions among several Supreme Court lawyers about whether his involvement in Azharul's case creates a "conflict of interest" and whether it violates professional conduct codes.