How much longer will we have to wait for media freedom?

I would like to begin by recalling an event from sixty-four years ago. On 1 February 1962, the first student strike and protest movement against the military rule of Pakistan took place at the University of Dhaka. Among the many demands raised that day was a very simple but fundamental demand: we must have the right to speak. We must have freedom of the press. I was one of the participants in that protest and strike.

After that, through years of struggle and sacrifice, Bangladesh achieved independence. Over the past fifty-five years, the country has experienced many ups and downs. Governments have changed, political leaders have changed, and the political landscape has changed.

In July-August 2024, a nationwide mass uprising brought down an authoritarian ruler and the system that had been entrenched in the country. The ruler fled the country. It was an extraordinary and almost unbelievable moment in our history.

Then the interim government ran the country for nearly 18 months. People had high expectations from that government. But in many respects, those expectations were not fulfilled. As a result, the current government also continues to bear the mark of failure in managing and running the state. There were initiatives towards political and constitutional reform, but many did not progress very far. Some important recommendations of the reform commissions were also not implemented.