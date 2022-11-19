How black and white is politics of power?

The issues of democracy, voting rights, rule of law and freedom of expression are so universal that the definitions of these do not change with the change of power. Those who change the definitions according to their convenience, smack of desperation. Actually, the people have seen and heard such a surfeit of success in the newspapers and TV channels, that now they have been hit rather hard -- whether by the diminishing reserves or the energy crisis or agonising price hike of essentials.

While Obaidul Quader was speaking to the journalists that day, explaining the country's political situation and his party's stand, the state minister for planning Shamsul Alam was at another seminar about food security. He said, "Corruption has overridden the country's development." He said, "I do not understand why I cannot hear strong voices in the parliament protesting about corruption where people are walking away with huge benefits, taking away half the funds allocated for roads, while corruption is depriving the rest of their due." He said, "I am a minister, but I still want to hear the members of parliament speaking about how to lessen corruption. Development is very beneficial if it can be made corruption-free... Even after being elected, many are involved in sharing the loot and this cannot be denied. A corruption-free country is necessary for a good and quality life."

The persons about whom the state minister was speaking, are members of Bangladesh's national parliament. To be more specific, they are members of the ruling party. Ministers, state ministers and MPs get away with blunt statements. But if the journalists speak out or write, vitriol is spewed out against them. Many journalists are tortured for revealing the corruption and irregularities, along with all proof and evidence, of those in power. They have to face all sorts of problems. The Digital Security Act is such a law that if anyone faces a case under this act, they are simply flung behind bars.