China's assistance for Bangladesh's river management: Good or bad?

The issue of Chinese collaboration in Bangladesh's river management gained prominence during chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus' recent visit to China. There is no doubt about China's advancement in river management technology. Bangladesh's interest to benefit from China's experience and technology is also justified.

Chinese collaboration in river management in Bangladesh began in 2016, just before Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Bangladesh. At that time, it was reported that under China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), China was ready to provide a loan of $11 billion.

Many took the opportunity to get involved in project development. As a result, discussions started between the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) and a Chinese company, Power China. Following these discussions, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed, stating that this company would develop a "Sustainable River Management Programme," including all of Bangladesh's major rivers, with priority given to the Jamuna River.

However, the previous government tried to use Chinese river-related cooperation to cover up its failure to secure Bangladesh's rightful share of the Teesta River from India. In that context, BWDB requested Power China to prioritise Teesta River instead of Jamuna River.

Accordingly, Power China developed the "Teesta River Comprehensive Management and Restoration Project." Later, it was revealed that India had expressed its intention to implement this project. As a result, the then government was left in a dilemma.