The New Spirit of Independence: Renewal or the rise of chaos?

Yeats’ The Second Coming offers an equally grim vision of societal collapse, prophesying an apocalyptic transition. The poem’s haunting lines, “Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold; / Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world,” evoke an era of chaos as traditional structures disintegrate. Yeats envisions the rise of a monstrous entity—a “rough beast, its hour come round at last”—as the harbinger of a dystopian rebirth.

For Yeats, change without a moral or spiritual anchor breeds monstrosity rather than renewal. This idea resonates with Achebe’s Things Fall Apart, where the arrival of European colonizers disrupts the Igbo community's harmony. Okonkwo, the protagonist, struggles to reconcile his traditional values with the cultural invasion, ultimately succumbing to despair and death. The novel illustrates that external change imposed without understanding or adaptation leads to disintegration rather than transformation.

The parallels to Bangladesh’s sociopolitical trajectory are striking. The nation has witnessed rapid urbanisation, economic growth, and a burgeoning youth population. However, the underlying challenges—political instability, environmental crises, and a widening wealth gap—threaten to unravel its social fabric. If these changes are not guided by ethical governance, inclusivity, and sustainability, the “rough beast” of unchecked greed and divisiveness could rise, turning the promise of progress into a destructive force.