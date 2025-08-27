Rising poverty in Bangladesh, limited government initiatives

The extent of urban poverty is noticeable. We are aware of how industries and factories in urban areas have performed over the past few years, performance has been poor. However, the rural economy has fared somewhat better, as agriculture has not collapsed.

To reduce poverty, employment opportunities must be expanded, which requires fresh investment. Therefore, all barriers to trade and commerce must be removed. The obstacles to investment are not unknown. What is needed is decisive initiative.

Inflation has had a significant impact on the rise in poverty. The poor have suffered the most due to high inflation, as declining incomes have pushed many further into poverty. However, adequate measures have not been taken for their protection. It is essential to ensure adequate safeguards for the poor. Current initiatives to curb poverty remain limited, particularly in stabilising the prices of essential agricultural commodities such as rice and lentils.