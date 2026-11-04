Government: There are challenges, but the people’s govt will not be defeated

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The fall and flight of the Sheikh Hasina regime represent the victory of a single battle, but the broader war is far from over. The ongoing struggle is a much longer one—a journey towards building a state rooted in equality, human dignity, and social justice. Whichever party had assumed power following the 13th Jatiya Sangsad (national parliamentary election) would have inherited the monumental challenge of rebuilding a devastated state apparatus. During the mafia-like, prolonged rule of the Awami League, Bangladesh’s state institutions were rendered so ineffective that, in many instances, they were left near total collapse.

Many draw comparisons between Bangladesh’s current predicament and Sri Lanka’s economic recovery or Nepal’s political transition. This comparison, however, is not appropriate. To truly comprehend the situation in Bangladesh, one should look instead to the experiences of Tunisia or other Middle Eastern nations that navigated the Arab Spring. Much like those countries, Bangladesh endured a prolonged period of authoritarian rule during which virtually every state institution was systematically dismantled to maintain power.

A democratic state is not merely about holding elections or changing governments. It functions through a network of institutions, rules, and established structures. The judiciary, the executive, and the administration must operate independently within their respective mandates and jurisdictions. For a long time, this system ceased to function in Bangladesh. As a result, the incumbent government must simultaneously tackle complex political, economic, and administrative challenges—restoring state institutions to working order while meeting the immense expectations of the public.